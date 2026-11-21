While Young has shown some progression as a quarterback this season, the Panthers have a lot of big decisions to make regarding his future. One of those decisions is whether Young is going to be the Panthers' long-term solution at quarterback. There is one statistic that the Panthers can look at positively when evaluating him.

According to FantasyPtsData, Young ranks first in turnover-worthy throw percentage among quarterbacks with 100 or more attempts this season, at 1.2%. Jayden Daniels is second at 1.4%, while Jared Goff is third at 1.6% and Patrick Mahomes follows at 1.7%.

This is good for Young as he continues to progress in his fourth season with the Panthers. Young has received a lot of criticism since the Panthers took him with the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, but this is a very positive aspect of his game that the Panthers can use in evaluating him.

Young Is Showing the Panthers Something Positive

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, only looking at the passing yards and touchdowns of a quarterback is not enough. What a quarterback does with the football is just as important. Avoiding dangerous throws can prevent mistakes on the field for the offense and give it more opportunities to score points.

This season, Young has had some rough games but also some very good games against some of the best competition in the NFL. His best game so far this season was against the Denver Broncos in Week 9, when he completed 28 of 39 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort against the Broncos, 26-21.

This is a good point for the young quarterback to build off of and for the Panthers to build an offense around him to help him reach his potential as a quarterback. He has shown that he can lead scoring drives and perform against some of the best competition in the NFL.

For now, however, Young is still a work in progress in many areas of his game as a quarterback. He can lead scoring drives for the Panthers against some of the best competition in the NFL, but there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Is Young Worth a $50 Million Commitment?

The Panthers have already decided to keep Young under contract beyond this season. Carolina exercised Young's fifth-year option in April, meaning he will be under contract with the Panthers through the 2027 season. This gives the Panthers more time to evaluate Young's development as a quarterback before deciding whether to extend his contract with the team.

The young quarterback must continue to grow as a passer and become more consistent. He needs to lead the team to scoring drives on a regular basis and perform against the best competition in the NFL.

The Panthers drafted Young with the No. 1 overall pick because they believed he could be the franchise quarterback for the team. Young still has a lot of room for growth as a quarterback, but the way he protects the football is a big positive for the team when evaluating his future.

There are many factors that the Panthers will take into consideration when making a decision on the future of Bryce Young. This statistic is another positive, but it shouldn't be the only reason why the Panthers would commit to Young long term.