Panthers’ 2026 Start Speaks Volumes About Franchise’s Recent History

The improving Carolina Panthers have once again gotten into a habit which became somewhat predictable in 2025 and would not necessarily be considered a positive. A year ago, the team finished 8-9 and won its first division title since 2015. From Weeks 7-17, Dave Canales’s club alternated wins and losses over a 10-game stretch.

This season, the Panthers bounced back from an opening day from a 59-37 home loss to the Chicago Bears to rout the Atlanta Falcons, 34-3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A week later, Carolina fell to the Browns at Cleveland, 21-18, but followed that up with Sunday night’s 32-26 victory over the visiting Detroit Lions.

Hence, Canales’s team owns a 2-2 record after four games, the same as the suddenly-resurgent Falcons. That’s not exactly an earth-shattering start to a season…unless you’re the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers are off to their best start since 2021

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Yes, that is correct. You have to go back five years to find the last time this team avoided owning a losing record after four games. That season, under head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers won their first three games before dropping 12 of their final 14 contests.

The past two seasons under Canales, Carolina lost three of its first four games. In fact, the 2024 Panthers actually got off to 1-7 start before prevailing in four of their final nine outings. Four weeks into ‘24, the team had been outscored a combined 129-73 in their four outings. This past season, the club’s scoring differential was minus-20 (75-95) after four contests.

Carolina Panthers’ offense has been impressive

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Thanks to quarterback Bryce Young and the league’s top-ranked passing attack in terms of yards per game, the Panthers have already put 121 points on the board—the fourth-most in the league. Of course, they have also given up 109 points—tied for the sixth-most in the NFL.

All told, Canales’s squad ranks fourth in the NFL in total yards per game. The team has scored at least 32 points in three of their four games. That’s a figure Carolina failed to reach in any game in 2025. Including playoffs, the Panthers scored 30-plus point in five of their 28 total outings this past season.

Yes, a 2-2 record certainly sounds like mediocrity. In this case, it’s a very encouraging start for a franchise that could indeed finish the season with a winning record for the first time since 2017.