Panthers, 49ers reveal inactives lists ahead of Monday Night Football matchup

Kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers is just 90 minutes away.

The Panthers are big underdogs for tonight's game, and they're going to be short their two starting off-ball linebackers.

Let's review the inactives lists for both teams.

Panthers Week 12 inactives

- C Cade Mays

- LB Trevin Wallace

- LB Christian Rozeboom

- WR Hunter Renfrow

- DT Jared Harrison-Hunte

- TE James Mitchell

- DT Cam Jackson

With Cade Mays out at center, the Panthers will once again try Austin Corbett, but the results have been much better with Mays so far this season.

Instead of Rozeboom and Wallace playing at the linebacker spots, it will be Claudin Cherelus and Krys Barnes starting, instead. Look for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to take advantage as much as possible, utilizing both tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey to put Cherelus and Barnes into conflict.

49ers Week 12 inactives

- LB Tatum Bethune

- K Eddy Pineiro

- RB Jordan James

- WR Jordan Watkins

- OL Connor Colby

- DL Robert Beal Jr.

- DL Kevin Givens

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 08: Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers on December 08, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. | (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

