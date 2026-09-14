Panthers Should Call Banged-Up Ravens with Trade Proposal

The Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens may be perfect trade partners after what unfolded in Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

The Ravens notched an impressive 41-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but they did not escape the matchup unscathed.

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, who is expected to play a big role in the team's passing attack this season, exited the contest early due to injury.

It was later revealed by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that the young wideout suffered a fractured wrist, and while the exact severity isn't known yet, the expectation is he's going to miss some time.

As if that wasn't enough to worry about, veteran wide receiver Zay Flowers suffered a hamstring injury that forced his early exit, and the Ravens were already without fellow wideout Devontez Walker, who was ruled out ahead of the Week 1 contest with a groin injury.

Panthers should call Ravens about trade

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reaches for the catch during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Our suggested trade proposal centers around Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette, who is serving as Carolina's No. 3 wide receiver this season but once again disappointed in Week 1.

Despite the Panthers dropping 361 passing yards and 37 points, Legette was blanked with zero receptions on two targets, and he was responsible for the team's only drop of the afternoon.

Legette has been a total bust over his two-plus years in the NFL, with the former No. 32 overall pick tallying just 84 catches for 860 yards and seven touchdowns in that span.

When you talk about players who need a change of scenery, Legette is the textbook definition of that.

Normally a team would be worried about dealing off its No. 3 wide receiver, especially this early in the season, but it's not like Legette will be hard to replace. Carolina does have some decent options, like Jimmy Horn Jr. and John Metchie, for example.

How Xavier Legette can help Ravens

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) during pregame warmups at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Legette is clearly far from certain to provide the boost the Ravens need in their banged-up group, he is at least a body and Baltimore could certainly use one of those.

One attractive thing about Legette outside of his raw athleticism is he has more experience than the Ravens' options to replace Lane, who is Baltimore's No. 3 receiver.

Those options include Walker, who isn't guaranteed to play in Week 2, and rookie Elijah Sarratt, both of whom are unproven. Walker has more experience, but he also has just seven catches for 157 yards and four scores over 21 career games. Sarratt wasn't even active in Week 1.

When it comes to cost, Legette should come cheap with his stock in the toilet. We figure it would only cost a late Day 3 pick, or perhaps even just a swap of late-round picks.

If that's the case, the Ravens should make the move.