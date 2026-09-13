Panthers Could Offer Patriots Solution After Losing A.J. Brown

The New England Patriots probably didn't think they would be looking for another receiver this early in the season, but the injury to A.J. Brown could change that. If New England does start looking around, Xavier Legette is someone the Carolina Panthers should at least be willing to talk about.

There hasn't been anything linking the Patriots to Legette, so this isn't a trade rumor. It's just one that makes some sense when you look at what happened to Brown and where Legette stands with the Panthers right now. We also previously wrote about Legette as an Eagles target to replace Brown, so it makes sense.

Carolina drafted Legette thinking he could become a big part of the offense. Two years later, I'm not sure the Panthers need to keep waiting for that to happen, especially if another team is willing to give them something worthwhile in return.

Carolina has more options now

The Panthers moved up one spot to take Legette with the 32nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was coming off a huge final season at South Carolina with 71 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns.

You could understand what Carolina saw in him. Legette had the size, he could run, and his final year with the Gamecocks showed what he could do when everything came together. The problem is Carolina hasn't seen enough of that since drafting him.

Legette caught 49 passes for 497 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. His numbers went in the wrong direction in his second season, finishing with 35 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns.

The Panthers also aren't where they were at receiver two years ago. Tetairoa McMillan is the guy at the position now, and Carolina has continued to add players around him. That doesn't mean there isn't a spot for Legette, but his future here doesn't feel as certain as it once did.

If another team wants to see if it can get more out of Legette, Morgan has to hear them out.

Could Legette help New England?

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) walks over to the drills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody should expect Legette to replace Brown because that's not a realistic comparison. What he could do is give New England another receiver to work with while Brown is out and maybe get a bigger opportunity than he currently has in Carolina.

Legette is still only 25, and the things that made him interesting coming out of South Carolina are still there. He's 6-foot-1, around 220 pounds, and can run. We just haven't seen those tools turn into enough production.

That's what New England would be betting on. Maybe a different offense gets more out of him, or maybe it doesn't, but the Patriots wouldn't have to take on a big contract to find out, since Legette is still on his rookie deal.

The move could be good for Legette. He'd be going somewhere that suddenly needs help at his position, and a bigger role might be exactly what he needs at this point in his career.

I'd listen to a fourth-round offer

This is where I'd stop worrying about the fact that Carolina used a first-round pick on Legette. That was two years ago, and what the Panthers paid for him then isn't what determines his value now.

I don't see anybody giving Carolina a first- or second-round pick for a receiver who had 363 yards last season. A fourth is much more realistic, and I'd have a hard time passing that up.

A fifth would make it a tougher call for me. Legette still gives Carolina some depth, already knows the offense and isn't costing the Panthers a ton of money. There isn't any pressure to trade him, which means Morgan can afford to wait for an offer he actually likes.

Of course there is a chance Legette gets traded and plays better somewhere else. That happens in the NFL, and Carolina can't make this decision worrying about how it might look a year from now. Morgan has to decide what helps his team right now and going forward.

The Patriots might not call anybody. They may decide to ride things out until Brown gets back. But if New England does start looking for another receiver, I'd be interested to see what they think Legette is worth and whether it's enough for Morgan to make a move.