Panthers Could Trade for Cardinals Star as Injuries Continue to Mount

Entering Week 4 of the NFL season, the Carolina Panthers are already severely depleted by injuries. On both sides of the ball, Carolina is down multiple starters and could be in the market to find some reinforcements, and do so sooner rather than later.

On defense, the Panthers will be without their two top corners. Jaycee Horn is out for possibly the season with a torn quad, and Mike Jackson's status is uncertain after a groin injury that took him out of the game against the Browns.

Then theres the receiver room: Jalen Coker suffered a minor quad strain, which has his Week 4 status up in the air. Xavier Legette suffered a knee injury before Week 3 and is considered day-to-day.

With Carolina potentially missing their WR2 and WR3 moving forward, theres one buy-low candidate who could bring a new spark to the receiver room.

Panthers Could Trade For Marvin Harrison Jr.

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Marvin Harrison Jr. has been one of the more polarizing players in the last two years. After a stellar college career at Ohio State, Harrison was drafted 4th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Since then, the production has been underwhelming. Harrison hasn't totaled 1000 yards in a season yet; his best season was his first, when he posted 885 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.

Last season was a regression from his rookie year; Harrison totaled just 60 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Major questions remain about Harrison's ability to create separation and win on his routes.

The other major concern has been his overall confidence; being the 4th overall pick and the son of Marvin Harrison's son comes with a lot of pressure and can weigh on a young player. That said, a change of scenery may be needed.

Through three weeks of the 2026 season, Harrison has been an afterthought in this Arizona offense, seeing only 9 targets and 4 catches. With a change of scenery clearly needed, Carolina could be a perfect landing spot for Harrison.

What Carolina Would Have to Give Up for Marvin Harrison Jr

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Harrison is still young and talented, so just a draft pick alone likely won't be enough for him. Carolina happens to have a receiver who, while not as highly touted as Harrison, is in a similar situation as far as not meeting first round expectations.

The Panthers drafted Xavier Legette in 2024. Harrison was the first receiver taken in the first round. Legette was the seventh. Selected 32nd overall, Legette has underwhelmed, not having a season with more than 500 receiving yards.

With that said, Carolina's potential trade package for Harrison is as follows.

Carolina Panthers receive - WR Marvin Harrison Jr

Arizona Cardinals receive - WR Xavier Legette, 2027 3rd round pick

Arizona gets a young receiver back, along with draft compensation, while Carolina takes a chance on a player who was once known as a "can't miss" prospect. Carolina's offense has been explosive and has leaned on the pass game thus far, Harrison could benefit from that and flourish.