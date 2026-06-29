Monroe Freeling's Practice Habits Reveal Bad News for Panthers Rookie's Playing Time

The Carolina Panthers spent their first-round pick on Monroe Freeling, the ridiculously athletic but slightly unpolished tackle out of Georgia. Even at the time of the selection, immediate playing time felt improbable.

This was obviously a pick for the future, when the Panthers will see both Ikem Ekwonu and Rasheed Walker hit free agency in nine months and Taylor Moton a year after that. Still, a first-round pick is a key cog in any team's division title defense.

Since then, nothing has happened to dispel the idea that he's not going to play much this year, including his minicamp practice habits.

Monroe Freeling taking reps on both sides for Panthers is bad news

Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For the long-term outlook of both Monroe Freeling and the Carolina Panthers, it's not a bad idea to have Freeling get comfortable on both sides of the offensive line. He may one day play either spot.

It is, however, bad news for anyone who hoped the Panthers would make use of their most valuable selection in the 2026 draft this season.

The ESPN staff provided this update: "Freeling reportedly has been practicing at both tackle spots, according to the Panthers' website. He's lining up primarily at left tackle as starter Ikem Ekwonu recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon. Freeling played most of his college career at left tackle, but he's eager to display his versatility."

If Freeling isn't entrenched at one position, then it implies that the Panthers are not ready to commit him to one side or the other. That means he's not likely to play since he hasn't even found a position yet.

It also just means he's behind someone at either spot. Taylor Moton's not going anywhere yet on the right side. And if Freeling's not taking the left tackle spot, that means it's Rasheed Walker's job. Everywhere you look, there's a blockade for Freeling.

Again, this is good for the future. By 2028, the Panthers will not have any of the current tackles on the roster. What if Moton decides to retire early? The Panthers can shift Freeling over and re-sign the better of Walker or Ekwonu.

Or if they decide neither is worth re-signing, they can put Freeling on the left and find a replacement for Moton the year after. But in 2026, none of this matters yet. Freeling will just take a year to sit on the bench.

And for a team that desperately needed a talent infusion to defend its division crown from a host of teams who finished very close to Carolina (there was a three-way tie for first, remember), not getting anything from your first-round pick is a tough pill to swallow.

And so far, it looks like the Panthers won't be getting much from Freeling this season.