Panthers EDGE Princely Umanmielen: No. 23 Player Could Totally Change Carolina D

The Carolina Panthers drafted two edge rushers in the 2025 draft and cut Jadeveon Clowney to make room for them. Nic Scourton recorded the rookie franchise record for pressures and led the team with five sacks.

Princely Umanmielen, his lesser-known counterpart, didn't play as many snaps as Scourton did, and his stats were underwhelming. His PFF grade was not great, either, so it may not have been a case of simply not playing enough.

But there is one metric that suggests that he, like Scourton, is poised for a big year this season alongside Jaelan Phillips, which is why Umanmielen ranked 23rd on our list of the most important Panthers.

How Princely Umanmielen could be the Panthers' secret weapon

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws a pass as Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen (3) defends | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With Jaelan Phillips on the defensive line racking up pressures, it is highly likely that both Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, whenever lined up alongside or opposite Phillips (who has played inside before), will get plenty of opportunities.

The prevailing theory, and rightfully so, is that Scourton will be the main beneficiary. He's likely to start and play the most with Phillips on the other side, and he was overall a better rusher than Umanmielen last season.

However, there's reason to think Umanmielen might surprise us. In terms of rookie splash play percentage, which essentially is a big-play metric that determines how often someone records a TFL, sack, takeaway, or the like, Umanmielen was better.

Umanmielen's splash percentage was 8.7%, which ranked seventh among all rookies. Scourton wasn't far behind, though, at 7.5%. Both were among the 14 best defensive rookies here, but Umanmielen was top seven.

If he can build on that and make the most of his playing time, which will still be reduced as the third edge rusher on the depth chart, then the Panthers will have a secret weapon. He can come in and spell either Scourton or Phillips, allowing the defense to hopefully not miss a beat.

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen (3) reacts after a fumble recovery | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Panthers obviously had this data but chose to keep Umanmielen in a limited role. This year, though, that should change. He's got a year under his belt, a better situation, and he's older. It should all allow him to be better.

The Panthers have been seeking a good pass rush for a while, and adding Phillips was their move to accomplish that goal. Having Scourton helps, too, but having Umanmielen might be the one thing that truly elevates the unit in 2026.