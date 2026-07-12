Why the Panthers Finally Have the Pieces to Finish Above .500 in 2026

The Carolina Panthers haven't finished above .500 since 2017. Prior to last season, that was also the last time they made the playoffs. It's been a long time since the Panthers were legitimately good.

They were decent last year, but they still finished under .500 and had a -69 point differential. Those aren't good numbers. They do, however, finally have what it takes to have a good differential and finish above .500.

The Panthers have the pieces for their best season in a long time

Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57), tackle Stone Forsythe (73) and offensive tackle Taylor Moton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have worked hard to rebuild a roster that, in 2023, was arguably the worst in the entire NFL around rookie Bryce Young. It's still not fantastic, but it is leaps and bounds better.

We have, justifiably, complained about Young's supporting cast plenty. It's still pretty underwhelming, especially at pass-catcher. However, this is, on paper, the best cast he's had yet. The bar is certainly low, but it is above that bar.

The defense is the best it has been in years, too, at least on paper. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport wrote, "Carolina upgraded a defense that ranked 16th overall last season by adding the likes of Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, and Lee Hunter. It added a couple of pieces to Bryce Young's supporting cast in receivers John Metchie III and Chris Brazzell II."

Metchie may or may not make the roster, but Brazzell is exciting, and the defense is rightfully expected to move up from middle of the pack to top-tier. This is absolutely the best roster the Panthers have had perhaps since 2019.

Davenport mentioned that it will all come down to Young. As we mentioned, the support still isn't great, but it's better, and the defense should provide him with more help than he's ever had in terms of extra possessions, fewer points needed to win, and better field position.

The Panthers need a better year from Young, but Davenport thinks they have what it takes to get that, which will lead to the best season in almost a decade. "The Panthers have the pieces to repeat as division champs, but an 8-9 record isn't likely to get it done this year," the analyst concluded.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) and wide receiver Xavier Legette | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have the roster to compete for another division title, but with all the improvements across the NFC South, there's a really good chance that Carolina will have to finish above .500 for the first time since 2017.

For what it's worth, Davenport ranked the Panthers 20th in the Power Rankings. That may feel a little harsh, and it's below the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Still, the analysis is what matters, and Davenport is spot on.

The pieces are there for the best season in what feels like an eternity. Now, they just have to go out and win.