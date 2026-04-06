Panthers Go Surprising Route to Fix Tight End Problem in Latest Mock Draft

The Carolina Panthers have a ton of pressure to nail this upcoming NFL Draft after spending all the money they did in free agency. The Panthers are clearly acting as if their window to win is right now, and after winning the division in 2025 and significantly improving the defense, the NFL Draft becomes that much more important.

The Panthers have been linked to a certain tight end since the offseason began, and especially after they went defense-heavy in free agency. One mock draft has Carolina going a different direction, though, not drafting a tight end in the first round, but in the second.

Panthers Target Eli Stowers in Second Round

Nov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) makes a catch against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner dropped his predictions for picks 1-100 in the upcoming NFL Draft, and has the Panthers going offense-heavy in the first two rounds, drafting OT Blake Miller in the first round, and then tight end Eli Stowers in the second round.

Stowers was the No. 1 pass catcher for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2025, leading Vanderbilt in both receptions with 62 and receiving yards with 769. Stowers is known to be an elite receiving threat as a tight end, so much so that he’s been talked about as basically another receiver out there on the field.

Stowers has super reliable hands, having only six drops in his career. He's also a phenomenal athlete in his own right, running a 4.51 40-yard dash and setting the record for the highest vertical jump by a tight end ever, with a 45.5-inch vertical.

One Issue With Eli Stowers

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) runs against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Eli Stowers is considered a receiving threat in the same class as Kenyon Sadiq, who will be drafted before him without a doubt. The difference lies in the blocking. Stowers is not highly regarded as a blocker; his NFL Combine report even noted that he has a “low ceiling” as a run blocker in the league.

Drafting Stowers won’t help the Panthers’ run game in 2026, and in Baumgardner’s draft predictions, he had the Panthers passing on guys like OT Caleb Tiernan, WR Germie Bernard, and some cornerbacks that could be better fits for the Panthers than Stowers.

It just feels like if Kenyon Sadiq isn’t the pick at 19, then the Panthers should wait on tight end, cause as good as Eli Stowers is, he’s known to be one-dimensional as a tight end. If Carolina is wanting a more offensive focused draft, then receiver is the position to attack, the receiver class this year is deep, and both the first and second round have a ton of talent.