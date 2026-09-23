It only took two weeks for quarterback injuries to start piling up around the NFL. Now two teams that entered the season with their franchise quarterbacks in place suddenly have some questions to answer.

Chicago's Caleb Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury and has been labeled week-to-week, while Washington's Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow and is expected to miss time. Neither team expected to be dealing with questions at quarterback this early in the season, but that is how quickly things can change in the NFL.

That is where the Carolina Panthers could come in.

Carolina currently has Kenny Pickett sitting behind Bryce Young on the depth chart. Pickett has starting experience, was a former first-round pick, and gives the Panthers some security behind Young. However, with Young playing some of his best football and Haynes King also on the roster, this could be the perfect time for Carolina to at least listen if another team comes calling.

The question is whether the Bears or Commanders could see Pickett as another option while they wait for their starting quarterback to get healthy.

Why Kenny Pickett Makes Sense as a Trade Target

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (12) on the field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's face facts: the Bears and Commanders aren't looking for their quarterback of the future. They already have that guy. Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are expected to be the faces of their franchises for a long time.

The problem is that both teams came into this season expecting to compete and make a playoff run. Now they are suddenly trying to figure out what to do without their starting quarterback. That is where someone like Pickett starts to become a lot more interesting.

Chicago may have the bigger need right now. Williams is week-to-week and backup Tyson Bagent is also dealing with a concussion. Washington does have Marcus Mariota, who has plenty of starting experience himself, so the Commanders may not feel the same urgency to make a move.

Still, quarterback depth becomes a lot more important once injuries start piling up. Pickett has been a starter in this league before and was a first-round pick. He isn't going to come in and be Williams or Daniels, but nobody would be asking him to do that.

They would just need him to come in and keep things afloat until their starter gets back. Pickett has shown that you can win games with him, and right now that might be exactly what a team dealing with quarterback injuries is looking for.

For Carolina, it really comes down to how comfortable they are with King backing up Young. If they believe he can handle that job, then why not see what another team is willing to give you for Pickett?

I'm not saying Carolina should just give him away. A couple of weeks ago, there probably wasn't much of a market for him anyway. Now quarterback injuries are starting to pile up around the league, and suddenly having an experienced backup becomes a lot more valuable.

If the right offer comes along, I'm listening. Pickett's value may never be higher than it is right now, and this could be the perfect time for Carolina to take advantage of it.