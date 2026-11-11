Panthers Made a Huge Mistake at NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Carolina Panthers roster looks the exact same. No moves were made by a Carolina team that's on a three-game skid, sitting at 3-5 this season, and somehow still at the top of the NFC South.

No matter where a team sits in its division, 3-5 isn't good enough, especially for a Carolina team that made the playoffs in 2025. The roster is riddled with injuries, something no one wants to see.

However, Carolina could have addressed those holes in the roster with plug-in players who wouldn't cost absurd draft compensation.

Now, with the roster intact, Carolina has to roll with what they got, and in some areas, there's very little depth because the depth chart is so thin at positions like the secondary.

Another puzzling piece of this is that Carolina has its draft capital. The Panthers were never going to make some big swing at a Jonathan Taylor or someone else who warrants a first-round pick, but could've added some solid depth at areas that need it.

Deals That Carolina Should Have Made

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Carolina has four cornerbacks injured right now; three of them are on IR, including starters Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn. The secondary proved to be a massive problem against the Denver Broncos.

On obvious passing downs, such as third-and-long situations, the Broncos targeted Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton. Even when they didn't complete a pass, the Broncos drew penalties against defensive backs who don't get in-game reps against high-level opponents.

Adding a corner like Riq Woolen, a proven starter who was part of a Super Bowl defense in 2025, made perfect sense for Carolina. Other corners like Alonte Taylor or Keisean Nixon would've made sense.

Another helpful move would've been to address the pass rush, since Carolina only has only 12 sacks this season. The Panthers could've done so by targeting Will McDonald IV of the New York Jets. Khalil Mack from the Chargers would've been nice too, but it became clear leading up to the deadline that the Chargers weren't going to be sellers.

Where the Panthers Go From Here

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Speaking with the media on Monday, the Panthers' head coach said that he's opening the 21-day practice window for WR Xavier Legette. Furthermore, Canales added that both Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn "are close," which is fantastic news.

However, Carolina needs to find wins now, and adding another corner while Jackson and Horn ramp back up would've been ideal. Over the next month, Carolina faces elite receivers like Chris Olave, Zay Flowers, and Justin Jefferson. Carolina will need its starting secondary sooner rather than later.

The Panthers head to New Orleans for a crucial division matchup with the Saints on Sunday.