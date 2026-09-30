Panthers Rookie and Sophomore Power Rankings: Tetairoa McMillan, Princely Umanmielen & More

While the Carolina Panthers clearly want to win now, they're still banking on the performance and development of their young talent.

Due to injuries, Carolina is trotting out a lot of young, inexperienced players out on the field to prove themselves and play meaningful snaps in close games. Theres young talent everywhere, but each player has a different level of impact.

Putting rookies and sophomores into tears, here's how each of the Panthers' young talents ranks.

Depth Pieces and Special Teamers

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18. G Torricelli Simpkins III

17. DT Albert Reese

16. C Sam Hecht

15. LB Jackson Kuwatch

14. QB Haynes King

13. DL Terah Edwards

12. DL Cam Jackson

11. G Corey Bullock

Simpkins, Reese, and Hecht have all been non-factors this season. Hecht is the most exciting of those three because of his 6'4, 300+-pound frame, along with his impressive tape from Kansas State

Kuwatch gets special teams snaps, but isn't an impact player at his position, since Carolina has two veterans there: Devin Lloyd and Bobby Okereke.

Haynes King was awesome in the Hall of Fame game and could develop a Taysom Hill-type role for the Panthers in the future.

TeRah Edwards and Cam Jackson have seen snaps at interior defensive tackle, but haven't been productive so far. Edwards has logged 2 pressures and a 45.4 PFF grade, while Jackson has a 56.2 PFF grade, but with fewer snaps.

So far this season, Bullock is the most important player in this section, with Carolina's starting LG, Damien Lewis, sidelined by injury. Bullock saw 19 snaps against the Browns in Week 3 and will see a major increase moving forward till Lewis is healthy.

Core Contributors

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10. S Lathan Ransom

9. S Zakee Wheatley

8. TE Mitchell Evans

7. WR Brycen Treymayne

6. CB Will Lee III

5. RT Monroe Freeling

4. DT Lee Hunter

3. K Ryan Fitzgerald

Second-year and rookie safeties Lathan Ransom and Zakee Wheatley get plenty of special teams reps, but their production at safety isn't there.

That said, they're clearly seen as contributors when Nick Scott or Tre'von Moerig aren't in the game. Both have clear talent and will keep growing in this defense.

Mitchell Evans is a rotational tight end who primarily thrives as a blocker. Carolina's tight end room is very crowded; as a receiver, Evans has been a minimal factor, while Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller are the primary pass-catching tight ends.

Tremayne wouldn't have made this tier, but after 4 catches for 83 yards, he's a contributor. Tremayne will likely see the field even more with questions around Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette's health.

Carolina's rookie class is being utilized early and often. Monroe Freeling has been up and down at right tackle, but still has high upside.

Will Lee III is now crucial for Carolina, as Jaycee Horn is out for an extended period with a significant quad injury.

Lee Hunter was brought in as a run stuffer, and while the run defense is still a work in progress, Hunter has gotten good reps in the process. So far, Hunter has totaled 10 tackles, with 5 of them solo.

Ryan Fitzgerald could be the most important player in this tier because he puts points on the board. Fitzgerald is 7-for-7 this season on field goals, with a long of 53 yards.

High Potential

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2. EDGE Princely Umanmielen

Before training camp, Umanmielen wasn't viewed as a leading contributor on this defense because Nic Scourton had just finished a stellar rookie season. Once Scourton got hurt, Umanmielen became a pivotal piece of this pass rush.

Fellow OLB Jaelan Phillips called Umanmielen the team's best pure pass rusher, and in Week 3, he was that. Against the Browns, Umanmielen posted 3 tackles and 1 sack, his best game of the season thus far.

Tetairoa McMillan

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1. Tetairoa McMillan

When you win Offensive Rookie of the Year, you get a tier named after you. Tetairoa McMillan is the one true blue chipper on this Panthers team. In 2025, McMillan posted 1014 yards and 7 touchdowns.

In 2026, McMillan has eclipsed 100 receiving yards only once in three games, but theres nothing on tape that should concern fans about a major regression. Carolina drafted McMillan No. 8 overall in 2025 as the long-term WR1; so far, thats what he looks like.