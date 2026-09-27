Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 3: Chuba Hubbard, Tetairoa McMillan

The Carolina Panthers will look to improve to 2-1 on the season when they take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

In order to stave-off an upset, the Panthers will need significant contributions from running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Both players are off to strong starts to the 2026 season, but they haven't been perfect and there's one area that each player has struggled with thus far.

But is the struggle in one particular area enough to leave either one out of fantasy football lineups in Week 3? Here's what we think.

Chuba Hubbard start or sit advice

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hubbard hasn't found much production on the ground over two contests with just 102 rushing yards, but he has found pay dirt three times, including twice through the air, and he has 49 receiving yards to improve his 2026 fantasy showing.

According to Fantasy Pros, those numbers are good enough to have Hubbard ranked as RB8 overall, which puts him on the RB1 map going into Week 3.

As high as Hubbard's fantasy stock already is, it's even higher this week, as his biggest threat for touches, Jonathon Brooks, has suffered yet another injury and has been placed on injured reserve.

That leaves AJ Dillon as the Panthers' No. 2 back, and while he's going to get some work, chances are Hubbard will see increased volume with Brooks sidelined.

The Browns have actually been fairly stingy against running backs this season, with Cleveland tied for the 11th-fewest fantasy points surrendered to backs, according to CBS Sports.

However, given the fantasy production Hubbard has posted so far, he is a must-start player until further notice.

Verdict: Start

Tetairoa McMillan start or sit advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After taking a back seat to Jalen Coker in the season-opener, McMillan reaffirmed his status as the No. 1 wide receiver in Carolina with a team-high 101 receiving yards in Week 2.

Through two games, McMillan has posted 176 receiving yards, which is solid production, but he still hasn't found the end zone. Because of his lack of scores, McMillan only ranks as WR20 through two weeks.

That said, a WR20 overall ranking still keeps McMillan as an every-week borderline WR2 play.

In this matchup against the Browns, McMillan has a chance to eat, as Cleveland is tied for the third-most fantasy points per game given up to wide receivers this season.

The Browns are also tied for the most touchdowns per game allowed to wide receivers with two, so this might be the week McMillan finally finds the end zone.

Verdict: Start