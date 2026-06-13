Panthers C Sam Hecht: Why Rookie Center, No. 15 Player is Right Choice to Start

The Carolina Panthers found success with Cade Mays at center over the last couple of seasons, but it became clear that he was heading for a payday the team couldn't swallow. That left them in the lurch.

With Mays and Austin Corbett leaving in free agency, the Panthers needed a center, so they signed stopgap veteran Luke Fortner before drafting Sam Hecht at incredible value in the fifth round. Hecht appears headed for a starting role.

Because of that, he ranks 15th on our list of the most important players. Center is arguably the second-most important lineman, and the Panthers are built on the offensive line.

Sam Hecht is the best choice for the Panthers

Kansas State offensive lineman Sam Hecht (OL27) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Luke Fortner is a very capable offensive lineman, but if the Panthers do go with the rookie Sam Hecht, it's probably the right choice. He is a better fit for what the Panthers want to do.

Hecht is a very balanced blocker, grading out similarly in pass protection and run blocking. Luke Fortner is a better pass protector, but he's worse in the run game, which is supposed to be Carolina's bread and butter.

Regardless of that, though it is important, the right center matters a ton for Bryce Young. He performed so much better in the last few years with Cade Mays as opposed to Austin Corbett, even though they were both competent.

The same is likely true here. Fortner and Hecht are both quality centers, but having the right one is so important. The chemistry between the center and quarterback is vital, which is why Corbett struggled. He literally stepped on Young's feet more than once.

The Panthers aren't infallible, but if Hecht is surging up the depth chart and impressing the coaching staff like this in OTAs and minicamp, we have to believe it's probably because he is either the much better player or the one that has the best chemistry up front.

New Orleans Saints guard Luke Fortner (79) heads off the field after the game | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Either way, getting that right is obviously key for quarterback play, and Young needs everything to help him get through a brutal slate of defensive matchups this year in what is the most important year of his career.

Fortunately, Hecht is a really good player and seems to be the right choice for Carolina, even if it's early. But either way, whether it ends up being Hecht or Fortner, the center is worth being ranked this high in importance.