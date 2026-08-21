Panthers Should Still Keep Tabs on Cardinals Star for Potential Trade

It was an offseason in which the Carolina Panthers appeared to successfully address appear one of their long-standing issues. General manager Dan Morgan gave five-year veteran Jaelan Phillips a four-year $120 million deal.

The former first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, who spent the second half of 2025 with the Philadelphia Eagles, was one of the most coveted pass rushers on the free-agent market.

Panthers’ pass rush suffered a big blow in training camp

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Pairing Phillips with Nic Scourton, Carolina’s second-round pick in 2025 and the Panthers’ co-leader in sacks this past season, figured to be a very positive step. Over the past three seasons, no team in the league has totaled fewer quarterback traps (89).

Then training camp began, and Scourton would wind up going down with a torn ACL. The defense still has Patrick Jones II, who played in only four games in his first season with the Panthers. Newcomer Devin Lloyd, a first-time Pro Bowler this past with the Jaguars, has shown some pass-rush ability as well. Regardless, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could certainly use some more help when it comes to dropping opposing signal callers.

Could the Panthers add another prove pass-rusher?

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Moe Moton of Bleacher Report assembled a list of eight players who could be traded before the start of the 2026 regular season, which is now just 19 days away. Among those performers is an eight-year defender who earned a Pro Bowl invitation and a Super Bowl ring during his days with the Philadelphia Eagles but now resides in the desert.

“The Arizona Cardinals are in a weird spot with Josh Sweat,” said Moton. “They placed him on the physically unable to perform list because of a knee injury after he skipped organized team activities and then attended mandatory minicamp without participation. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Sweat told the team he’s unhappy.”

So does that mean Sweat could be had for the right price? Not according to Cardinals’ GM Monti Ossenfort.

#AZCardinals GM Monti Ossenfort on the rumors that OLB Josh Sweat had asked for a trade:



"There is always a lot of talk around that. We have no interest in trading Josh. Some of those discussions we will keep private. We are excited to have Josh here." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 10, 2026

“In his age-28 season, Sweat logged a career-high 12 sacks,” added Moton, “but the Cardinals are unlikely to contend this season. If Ossenfort doesn’t trade him before Week 1, he’s just delaying the inevitable.”

Would the Panthers trade for Josh Sweat if he was available?

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There’s no doubt that the Panthers could use some more help in the pass-rushing department, and the loss of Scourton certainly derails their plans for the upcoming season. On the other hand, Ossenfort is pretty insistent that last year’s prized offseason addition isn’t going anywhere. And just what would Morgan and the team have to give up to add the standout defender? The price could wind up being pretty steep.

In any case, the Panthers should keep their eyes open because there’s a never-say-never aspect when it comes to the NFL.

As for now, it’s no Sweat.