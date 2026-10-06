Panthers vs. Lions Made One Thing Very Clear for Carolina's Bye Week

The Carolina Panthers are riding high after their first Sunday Night Football win in 11 years, beating the Detroit Lions 32-26 and improving to 2-2 heading into the bye week. Carolina controlled most of this game, despite the final score only being only a six-point difference.

QB Bryce Young and WR Tetairoa McMillan were the game's two main takeaways, each making a statement with elite performances. Young threw for over 300 yards for the third time in four games and remains the league leader in passing yards.

McMillan posted the best game of his young NFL career, totaling 14 catches, 192 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns. The offense was masterful in every facet, yet theres one takeaway from the game that is arguably more important than any of the success on that side of the ball.

Carolina Desperately Needs to Add a Corner

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The most impressive part of Carolina's Week 4 win is the fact that its defense didn't allow the Lions to score 45 points. Starting corners Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson were both placed on IR entering Sunday night, leaving the Panthers thin and inexperienced in that room.

Will Lee III and Akayleb Evans are the starting corners moving forward, with Horn and Jackson out. Lee is Carolina's fourth-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft, and Evans is in his fifth season in the NFL, with essentially one full season's experience in Carolina.

Detroit's offense targeted Evans heavily on Sunday night. Targeted 15 times (32% of passes beyond the line of scrimmage), Evans surrendered 12 catches, for 202 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown.

It became so clear that Lions' QB Jared Goff was targeting Evans that it was hard not to feel sympathy for him. That said, Carolina plays more really good offenses and receivers down the stretch of the season.

If the production, or lack thereof, displayed by Evans is what the Panthers are getting for the rest of the year, then theres no other option than to find another cornerback. The only question is which CB Carolina could target.

Corners To Monitor as Potential Trade Targets for the Panthers

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Many veteran corners could serve the Panthers and provide the stability they need at the back end of the defense.

Our Zach Roberts highlighted 8 corner options across the league, including those on Carolina's practice squad, as viable candidates.

Some of those corners were older options like Marshon Lattimore or Tre'Davious White, and talented players who may need a change of scenery like Deonte Banks. One other corner could be available, and would be an instant upgrade.

Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

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Packers corner Keisean Nixon is a prime trade candidate. His contract is up next spring, so Green Bay could look to move off him and get some sort of compensation back rather than letting him walk for nothing.

Over four weeks, Nixon has posted 16 solo tackles, 1 interception, 3 passes defended, and 0.5 sacks.