Predicting the 7 WRs the Carolina Panthers Will Roster When Week 1 Arrives

The Carolina Panthers receiving core could become one of the breakout units in all of Football in 2026. Before the season starts, though, the Panthers have to construct their final roster, meaning choosing the seven receivers who will suit up for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Carolina's main obstacle will be towards the tail end of the receiver room, but even those last two or three spots will be a tough call. Here are the seven receivers who will make the Week 1 walk from the tunnel.

The Obvious 4 Receivers

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There are four receivers who quite literally are all 100% locks to make the roster. The first is, of course, the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Tetairoa McMillan, who is coming off a 1000-yard season in his rookie campaign, and will be the focal point of this Panthers pass game for years to come.

The WR2 and WR3 spots are also clear as day. Jalen Coker had a mini-breakout at the end of the 2025 season. After finally being healthy, Coker totaled over 400 yards in the final six games of the season. Xavier Legette hasn't produced like a first-round pick at all, but he's dropped some weight entering this season, and hopefully can recapture the skills that made him first-round-worthy in 2024.

The final obvious receiver who will see the field in Week 1 and beyond is the Panthers' 2026 third-round pick, Chris Brazzell II, out of Tennessee. Brazzell is fresh off an All-SEC season in which he posted over 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns on the year, leading the SEC. The added deep-threat ability that Brazzell brings could be a key part of this pass game's ascent.

Chris Brazzell II is gonna be a STUD for the Panthers 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/Gzya2WZoLc — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) April 25, 2026

3 Receivers Most Likely to Secure the Final Roster Spots

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The final three roster spots for the wideouts will be a contested competition between a ton of receivers, both younger and older. There are two receivers who should have great chances of making the top seven cut. John Metchie III is the first of those receivers. Metchie signed with the Panthers in free agency this offseason and is a former college teammate of QB Bryce Young.

During his short tenure with the New York Jets, Metchie impressed at times, catching two touchdowns in his first two games there and hauling in 256 receiving yards on 29 catches during his nine-game stint.

The other receiver who surely should make the roster is Jimmy Horn Jr., a second-year receiver, with great physical traits, especially his speed. Horn could be utilized in the backfield as well, whether it's jet sweeps or in pre-snap motion. Horn is the only real, smaller, twitchy speed receiver that Carolina will have on the roster, since the rest of the receiver room is taller.

The final receiver spot could go to a multitude of players, but ultimately, Brycen Tremayne will snag it. This result won't be because of how Tremayne impacts the Panthers' offense, but how he impacts special teams. Tremayne led the Panthers in special teams tackles in 2025, and will continue to make contributions for the special teams unit in 2026.