NFL Week 1 Odds Reveal Gap Between Carolina Panthers, NFC's Best

With the full NFL schedule releasing last Thursday, betting odds have already been released for week one matchups. The Carolina Panthers will open the season as underdogs in their home opener, facing the Chicago Bears in Week One of the NFL season.

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📺 NFL Schedule Release tonight at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork @MillerLite pic.twitter.com/syMBVgqchw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 14, 2026

On DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chicago Bears are traveling to Charlotte as 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Carolina Panthers, which likely means if the game were in Chicago, the Bears would be 4.5 or 5.5-point favorites against Carolina.

Both teams are coming off division titles in 2025, but the difference is that the Panthers won the NFC South with an 8-9 record, while the Bears won the NFC North with an 11-6 record, which was tied for the third-best record in the entire NFC. The Bears also made the divisional round of the playoffs, while Carolina didn't get out of the Wild-Card round.

Big Picture Outlook on Panthers Being Home Underdog

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Carolina, an underdog at home, even with a great draft class and free-agent class, shows how the Panthers are still viewed in the grand scheme of the NFL. Carolina will have to not only gain respect in week one, but in most games this season, they'll likely be underdogs and are in a "prove it" year when it comes to not only the sportsbooks, but NFL fans respecting the Panthers as well.

Everyone automatically counting this as a W is forgetting that the Panthers defense got significantly better this offseason https://t.co/IX6DUNz9vj — Sarah🐻⬇️ (@thechicagosares) May 13, 2026

The Chicago Bears also have the seventh-highest odds to win the NFC and advance to the Super Bowl this season, while the Panthers are tied for the third-lowest odds to win the conference. Which gives an idea of where the Sportbooks view each team within the NFC, along with the Week One duel in Charlotte.

The Panthers getting slighted by the oddsmakers isn't anything new, nor did it start when the week one odds came out. The Panthers still have relatively low expectations despite the immaculate offseason they've had. Carolina opened with a 6.5 over/under line on wins for the season.

6.5 felt especially disrespectful considering the Panthers won eight games in 2025 and then rounded out their roster on both sides of the ball, adding to the trenches, and adding elite defensive talent that should create a scarier defense to go up against this season.

What a Week One Win Does For Carolina Moving Forward

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts to a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Of course, there's a ton of momentum and confidence internally if the Bears, but the sportsbooks could shift moving forward as well. The Panthers travel to Atlanta in week two to face off against the Falcons. If that trip to Atlanta is coming off a Week One win against the Bears, then Carolina will surely be favored on the road.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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