3 Realistic Trades Carolina Panthers Could Still Make in June

With the Carolina Panthers wrapping up mandatory minicamp last week, now is a good time for the team to evaluate its roster ahead of training camp to see where improvements can be made.

After watching the events of the offseason program, it's clear the Panthers have three positions in particular they should consider addressing, including linebacker, slot cornerback and tight end.

With all that in mind, we're taking a look at one player for each position the Panthers could realistically trade.

LB Jordyn Brooks

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Panthers are in good shape at one linebacker spot with Devin Lloyd, but the prospect of Trevin Wallace starting next to him doesn't excite anyone.

Not only has Wallace had issues staying healthy during his career, he has also been woefully disappointing against the run and there has been no indication he'll get better.

A 2025 All-Pro, Brooks is an elite athlete with sideline-to-sideline speed and his 92.0 Pro Football Focus run defense grade last season ranked third among linebackers.

The Miami Dolphins have been unloading most of their best talent as the team looks to rebuild and Brooks, who is on the final year of his contract and will be north of 30 by the time the Dolphins are competitive again, is a clear trade candidate.

CB Michael Carter II

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Michael Carter II. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Panthers appear to have a two-man race for slot cornerback, with Chau Smith-Wade and Corey Thornton battling it out. With Smith-Wade having a history of lackluster play and Thornton being unproven, Carolina needs more help here.

Once viewed as one of the better slot cornerbacks in the league, Carter doesn't figure to have a role with the Philadelphia Eagles with Cooper DeJean in the slot and Quinyon Mitchell and Riq Woolen on the outside.

Carter struggled with the Jets last season, but he showed signs of life after being traded to the Eagles, with the veteran surrendering a completion rate of 60% and a passer rating of 82.1 in eight games (one start).

In the three years prior, Carter gave up a passer rating of 75.7 or lower in each campaign. At the very least, he'd provide excellent competition for Smith-Wade and Thornton, but he would likely beat both of them out for the job.

TE Michael Mayer

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ja'Tavion Sanders had a disappointing second season and we know that Tommy Tremble is limited as a pass-catcher. Ideally, Carolina adds someone who can check all the boxes at the position.

Mayer qualifies as one of those players. The former second-round pick has proven to be a plus pass-catcher and blocker during his three seasons in the NFL, which makes him a prime candidate to be an every-down tight end.

Despite playing in just 13 games on one of the league's worst offenses and having Brock Bowers ahead of him on the depth chart, Mayer had 328 yards and one touchdown in 2025.

With Mayer still stuck behind Bowers in 2026, it's not crazy to think the Las Vegas Raiders could move him, especially with the veteran being in the final year of his contract. In Carolina, Mayer would have a clear path to a big role and could very well break out.