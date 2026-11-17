The Carolina Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints on a walk-off field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald. The Panthers got into field-goal range thanks to a defensive pass interference call against Kool-Aid McKinstry. After that, they simply ran the ball to set up Fitzgerald to win it.

According to Mike Triplett, McKinstry was frustrated by what he called a "horrible, horrible" call. He also revealed that his teammates came up to him and just kept saying it was a "bad call" after the play.

Head coach Kellen Moore said, "Obviously, there’s disappointment when a call goes like that and now they’re in field goal range." He did admit that the Saints had plenty of calls go their way, but he was still upset about that one.

What is OPI https://t.co/u9V3deB1JD — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) November 15, 2026

Cam Jordan got online after the game, in which he recorded one tackle, and quote-tweeted the video with the caption "What is OPI," indicating that he believes this was a missed call.

Complaining about a consequential call is nothing new in the NFL. If ever there is a penalty that sets up a winning score, someone's going to comment about it. The coaches, players, and more usually do express their frustration.

But there seems to be some misunderstanding the Saints players and coaches have. For one thing, this is textbook defensive pass interference. Running into the receiver, preventing him from making a play on the pass, and not even looking at the football is pass interference.

Complain about the way the rule is written because it is a silly rule that often bails out underthrown passes, which this one from Bryce Young was. But it is the rule, and this was as clear-cut as it gets. McKinstry interfered with Jalen Coker.

But the bigger issue is that the Panthers were flagged for the same exact thing earlier, setting up New Orleans' go-ahead score. Corey Thornton did literally the exact same thing against Chris Olave near the goal-line.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He crashed into Olave before the ball got there and never remotely turned his head. It was rightly flagged (one of many valid penalties the Panthers committed), and Moore wasn't outraged about the rule then. No one in New Orleans was.

The final ironic fact here is something Moore alluded to. The Saints got a ridiculous number of favorable calls from the replacement referees. For a full list, check out our coverage here. It's truly shocking.

Among many things, an incorrect horse-collar call set the Saints up to score (on the same drive as the Thornton DPI) and take the lead. A ridiculous, phantom facemask put the Saints basically in field-goal range to tie it with under a minute left.

The Panthers got hosed on numerous occasions, and the call against McKinstry was correct. Complaining about it only makes the Saints look bad, but it could provide more fuel for the rematch in Charlotte later this year.