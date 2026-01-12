Team insider shares silly take on Bryce Young's future with Panthers

ESPN’s team of analysts and writers have been busy breaking down the 23 NFL teams that have been eliminated from the playoffs or didn’t qualify for the postseason to date. That number will change later tonight when either the Houston Texans or Pittsburgh Steelers come up short in the final game of the first round of this year’s playoffs.

All told, it’s an early look at the 2026 offseason in terms of free agency and the draft, with a prediction for each club. The writers also picked out the club’s top offseason priorities.

When it came to the NFC South champion Carolina Panthers, as unpredictable as any team in the league this season, improving a pass rush that has struggled for three consecutive seasons was the choice as the club’s top focus this offseason.

It was a second priority that may have opened a few eyes, via Panthers’ writer David Newton. “Deciding if quarterback Bryce Young fits into the team’s long-term plans,” explained Newton. “The former No. 1 overall pick will be heading into his fourth season, but he’s still showing signs of inconsistency as a passer. Young ranked 22nd in QBR (47.7) and completion percentage (63.6 percent)—tied with the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.”

Young certainly had his ups and downs, but did show a knack for rising to the occasion when needed. He finished the regular season with 3,011 yards through the air and 23 touchdowns in 16 games, but also committed 15 turnovers (11 interceptions, 4 lost fumbles). Five of those miscues did come in his first five quarters of action this season.

In Saturday’s loss to the Rams, the third-year signal-caller threw for 264 yards and one score, and was picked off once. He also ran 16 yards for a touchdown in the first half. However, Young barely completed 50 percent of his passes (21-of-40), and on his team’s final possession missed on four straight throws.

The Panthers must decide by May 1 if they are going to pick up the fifth-year option on the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Stay tuned.

