The Case For—and Against—the Panthers Trading for Donte Jackson

When the Panthers traded Donte Jackson to Pittsburgh, I figured his days in Carolina were over. I certainly wasn't expecting to hear his name mentioned as somebody the Panthers might want back. But with all the problems they've had at cornerback, I guess I shouldn't be surprised.

The Panthers have been trying to get by without Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, and it hasn't always been pretty. They've had to rely on guys who probably weren't expected to play this much when the season started.

Jackson spent six seasons with the Panthers before they traded him. He's with the Chargers now, and with the November 10 trade deadline coming up, I wouldn't completely rule out Carolina making a call about him.

I wouldn't mind seeing Jackson back in a Panthers uniform. I just don't know how much sense it makes to give up something to get him, especially with the injury concerns that have followed him throughout his career.

The Case for Trading for Donte Jackson

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) avoids a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) after an interception during the fourth quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donte Jackson wasn't nearly as good as some made him out to be during his first stint in Carolina. He had his moments, but there were also plenty of times when his coverage left a lot to be desired. Still, bringing him back isn't the worst idea considering where the Panthers are right now.

Carolina has been forced to rely on cornerbacks who probably weren't expected to play this much. That's not where a team wants to be when it's trying to stay in the playoff race. Jackson isn't going to fix everything, but he would at least give the Panthers another experienced player to put on the field.

The price would have to be right, though. Giving up an early draft pick for Jackson wouldn't make much sense. A late-round selection would be a different conversation, especially if Carolina believes it can make a run over the final stretch of the season.

Jackson doesn't have to be the player some thought he was when Carolina drafted him. He just has to be better than what the Panthers are getting from the bottom of their cornerback depth chart. And given the injuries they've dealt with, that's an argument worth considering.

The Case Against Trading for Donte Jackson

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) makes an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a reason the Panthers moved on from Jackson in the first place. He could make plays, but he also had a habit of giving up some big ones. His speed helped him recover when he got beat, but that didn't always make up for the mistakes.

The bigger concern now is his health. Jackson has dealt with injuries throughout his career, and he's had trouble staying on the field this season. Carolina already has enough injured cornerbacks. Trading for another one doesn't make much sense unless the Panthers are certain he can play.

Then there's the question of what Carolina would have to give up. Even a late-round draft pick has value, especially for a team that's still trying to build its roster. Giving away picks for a short-term fix can become a problem if those moves don't work out.

The Panthers need help at cornerback, but that doesn't mean they should make a trade just to say they did something. Jackson might be worth considering if he's healthy and the price is low. Otherwise, Carolina would be better off keeping its draft picks and looking elsewhere.