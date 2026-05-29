The 3 Carolina Panthers Rookies Who Must Succeed in Year 1

The Carolina Panthers did a good job of not necessarily drafting for need and instead just finding talent to bolster their roster. This means that almost every rookie has a chance to start, but some of them won't, and the Panthers won't be hurting as a result.

For example, Monroe Freeling may or may not start. If he doesn't, the Panthers are in capable hands. Meanwhile, had last year's first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan not started and played well, the Panthers would've been in big trouble.

This year, there aren't as many imperatives on a much more well-rounded roster. There are still, however, some rookies whose success will be absolutely vital to the Panthers if they're to repeat as NFC South champions.

Lee Hunter

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (DL15) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Tershawn Wharton wasn't going to rotate in and out with Lee Hunter at nose tackle, the loss of Wharton means everyone on the defensive interior has to step up and will need to stay fresh with heavier workloads.

Hunter's success up front will offset the lack of depth, but it will also go a long way towards helping this defense. If he demands more defensive attention, then Derrick Brown will wreak havoc. But if he doesn't and Brown remains double-teamed often, then Hunter's success will be the driving force up front.

Chris Brazzell

The Panthers obviously want a tall, fast receiver in their offense. It hasn't worked out with Xavier Legette so well, but that's why they drafted Chris Brazzell in the third round. They're taking another stab at it.

Brazzell is taller and faster than Legette. If the offense is truly going to improve, it's going to be because Brazzell helped open things up underneath and in the intermediate range for Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan. If he struggles, then defenses can once again clue solely in on those two.

Zakee Wheatley

Penn State defensive back Zakee Wheatley (DB54) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zakee Wheatley really needs to succeed in his first year because we don't deserve to be subjected to another year of Nick Scott. He is a serviceable journeyman, but if he remains as such, that will be the biggest hole on the defense.

With the Panthers' offense facing a brutal, league-worst slate of defenses and the division being so tight, the defense is going to have to carry, and if Wheatley can step up and provide an upgrade at the biggest remaining hole, then they will have a much easier time carrying the load.