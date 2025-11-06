All Panthers

Tre’von Moehrig’s epic day vs. Packers earns high honor

One of general manager Dan Morgan’s top offseason additions came up with a big effort in the Carolina Panthers’ surprise victory at Lambeau Field last Sunday.

Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) intercepts a pass thrown by Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love during the third quarter of their game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
There’s little doubt that the Carolina Panthers are an improving team. However, there has been a bit of inconsistency surrounding Dave Canales’s team, most notably on the defensive side of the ball. That issue reared its ugly head in Week 8 at home against the Buffalo Bills.

The Panthers gave up 245 yards on the ground in a 40-9 loss, this after holding their previous three opponents to a combined 131 yards rushing. Canales’ team would head to Green Bay to battle workhorse running back Josh Jacobs and a Packers’ team with the best record in the NFC.

Surprise, surprise! It was Rico Dowdle and the Carolina running attack that won the day, and the Panthers’ defense came up with two takeaways. One of those was a third-quarter pick of Jordan Love by safety Tre’von Moehrig, who earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in the process.

“Moehrig proved to be a catalyst in the Panthers’ 16-13 upset of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, explained NFL.com’s Grant Gordon. “The offseason addition posted five tackles, two for loss, two pass breakups and an interception. Moehrig’s third-quarter pick loomed large in the win as it set up the Panthers’ go-ahead touchdown.”

Tre'von Moehrig
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That was the first interception of the season for the former member of the Las Vegas Raiders. This offseason, Moehrig joined the Panthers via a three-year, $51.0 million contract (via Spotrac). He has started all nine games for Canales’s team this season, and ranks second—behind fellow 2025 free-agent pickup Christian Rozeboom (77)—with 55 tackles. Moehrig also has one sack, three quarterback hits, and three two passes defensed, as well as the aforementioned pick.

The 5-4 Panthers host the 1-8 New Orleans Saints this Sunday. The worst defense in the league in 2024 is currently ranked 13th in the NFL in fewest total yards allowed per game. Moehrig is part of an improved unit that must be a little more consistent if Canales’s team is indeed going places this year.

