What Jaycee Horn said about the Panthers' rare opportunity vs. 49ers
The Carolina Panthers may be one of the worst 6-5 teams to come along in a long time - but however they got here, they do have a chance to really break into the conversation as a relevant threat for the first time since the Cam Newton era ended.
To do that, they'll have to upset the San Francisco 49ers on the road in tomorrow's matchup on Monday Night Football.
If it feels like it's been an eternity since the Panthers were on such a big stage, you're almost right. The last time that Carolina was on MNF was the first game of Bryce Young's career to begin the 2023 campaign, two and a half seasons ago.
Prior to that, the Panthers had not played a Monday night game since December of 2018, when they played an ugly one against the New Orleans Saints, ending in a 12-9 loss for Carolina and a Cam Newton who was struggling through a shoulder injury.
So, this matchup is a rare opportunity for the Panthers to prove they're no longer the laughingstock of the league. Here's what Jaycee Horn had to say about it, per Joe Person at The Athletic.
Jaycee Horn on Panthers-MNF
“Any time you’re under the lights it’s special, especially for us. We have a lot of 1 o’clock games,” Horn said. “So it’s gonna be fun be able to be out there, playing under the lights. It is a big opportunity because everybody’s gonna be watching. At the same time, for us it’s just going and handling the business no matter what time we play or where we play at. We’ve still gotta go out and execute.”
Though they haven't been on much, Monday night games have been pretty decent to the Panthers, who hold a 10-8 record in these games all-time.
As for Horn's game, he's having a bit of a rough season after signing a massive four-year, $!00 million extension. Technically speaking Horn's traditional numbers - three interceptions, 76.2 passer rating allowed, 45.5% completion rate, four touchdons allowd - are better than last year.
However, Horn has developed a bad habit of giving up big plays in high-leverage moments. Pro Football Focus currently has Horn graded out at 52.5 overall, ranking 89th out of 108 qualifying cornerbacks.
It's normal for defensive backs to have wild swings from one season to another, but this one is particularly bad. It wouldn't be a surprise to learn he's been playing through an injury.
