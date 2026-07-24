Why Panthers Should Absolutely Trade for Cole Kmet or Dawson Knox

The NFL offseason is coming to a close as the Carolina Panthers' training camp started today. Despite the offseason ending and players starting to throw on the pads, there's still time for teams to make moves to bolster their rosters heading into the 2026 season.

The depth chart is more balanced than ever. It feels like Carolina checked every box this offseason. Awful pass rush, worst in the league; add Jaelan Phillips. Linebackers were bad in pass coverage; sign Devin Lloyd, who had 5 interceptions last season.

The same goes for the offense. Cade Mays left, and there's no starting center; sign Luke Fortner, who has starting playoff experience. Ikem Ekwonu gets hurt, and now there's no left tackle. Not only does Carolina sign Rasheed Walker, but also selects Monroe Freeling in the first round of the NFL Draft.

This shows how precise the Panthers were in addressing their needs for this offseason. Well, except for one, which is a glaring hole on the offense: the tight end room. Luckily for the Panthers, there are many veteran tight ends who wouldn't command too high a price in the trade market.

Why Cole Kmet or Dawson Knox are Perfect Fits with Carolina

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Both Kmet and Knox have something in common: they aren't the TE1 on their teams. Kmet's role and target share have dropped due to the emergence of Colston Loveland. Knox is clearly not the TE1 in Buffalo because Dalton Kincaid has played so well and has been a reliable target for Josh Allen.

Knox and Kmet both ranked in the top 32 tight end list released by PFF's Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick. Both tight ends would immediately become the clear best in the Panthers' room.

Carolina's three tight ends are Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, and Tommy Tremble. All three of those tight ends combined for under 700 receiving yards total. Safe to say none of them are cracking any top 32 lists.

If that's not alarming for the Panthers, especially as they enter the most pivotal season of this decade, then something in Dan Morgan and Dave Canales's judgment is either wrong or genius, and the fans and media just haven't seen it yet.

What Trading for Dawson Knox or Cole Kmet Would Cost

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Carolina isn't giving up any major assets for a veteran tight end like Kmet or Knox. Both tight ends are north of 27 years old.

If the Panthers are going to acquire one of these tight ends, Kmet is the more realistic option, as Knox just inked a multi-year extension with the Buffalo Bills. Trading for Kmet would likely cost a fourth-round pick at best.

The same would go for Knox if made available, but Buffalo seems to still value him despite having Kincaid as the lead tight end.