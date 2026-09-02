I'm Really Worried About Carolina Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks Again

The Carolina Panthers have not played a regular-season game yet, but they have already amassed a comical number of worrisome injuries. On day one of training camp, Nic Scourton tore his ACL. Issues predated and followed that, too.

Taylor Moton was already on the NFI list with blood clots, so he's out for a while. Ikem Ekwonu remains in recovery after tearing his patellar tendon last playoffs. Chris Brazzell II tore his LCL. Chuba Hubbard didn't play at all in the preseason with an injury.

Through it all, the one Panther who has suffered the most in the injury department remained healthy. Jonathon Brooks started to convince everyone that he could be the running back we all, including the front office, envisioned in 2024.

He survived training camp and preseason on his twice-repaired knee. And then "soreness" hit before Week 1, and it's making me wonder if he's ever going to be truly healthy and available.

Jonathon Brooks' latest injury status is giving me heartburn

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) during Fanfest | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers were rightfully pretty cautious with Jonathon Brooks during training camp and preseason. He would often work off to the side and wasn't used too heavily in games. With two torn ACLs within 13 months, they had every right to take it easy with him.

The idea was that he'd be preserved and ready to go by Week 1, which is when the Panthers will begin needing everything they can get on offense during a division title defense. So consider me worried when, after all that, he's still banged up.

Brooks got a lot of reps the last couple of weeks while Hubbard was out. Think Panthers are just giving him some rest before Week 1. https://t.co/aVH9xQq3s9 — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 2, 2026

Brooks was only able to work on a stationary bike today after also sitting out yesterday with "soreness". What, exactly, is he sore from? The last time he played was during the joint practice on August 26.

It's possible that the Panthers are being cautious, but after a full offseason of caution, why is he still not available? If he shows up in Charlotte on September 13 and puts the Chicago Bears' defense in a blender, I will happily eat crow.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands the ball off to Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But given how little we've seen of him due to injuries thus far, I think it's more than justified to raise an eyebrow at this development. The Panthers need Brooks because Chuba Hubbard is both injured and coming off a concerningly poor season.

They need Brooks because this offense has very little juice in general, and Brooks might provide most of it. One day off for soreness is one thing, but twice in a row without having done any sort of football activity in a week?

Dave Canales: "Very optimistic" that RB Jonathon Brooks will be available for Week 1 vs. the Bears. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 2, 2026

That's highly concerning, even if everyone's "optimistic" that he'll play. That doesn't sound certain, and it is worrisome.