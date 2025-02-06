Panthers 2025 NFL draft projection features huge trade with Packers
The Carolina Panthers have a problem heading into the 2025 NFL offseason. They have more roster holes to fill than just about any other team in the league, which means they have a ton of work to do between now and the end of April. Ideally they will be able to fill at least some of those major needs in free agency, but the bulk of the work will have to come via their 2025 draft class.
With that in mind, we went into our latest mock draft projection with the plan to trade down from the eighth overall spot and pick up a few extra picks to make sure we could hit every need. When it came time, we got what we were looking for by an offer from the Green Bay Packers.
The deal to trade down entailed sending Green Bay the 8th overall pick and No. 147 overall in exchange for pick Nos. 23, 54, 87, plus a second-round pic from the Packers in 2026. Here's how the rest of the mock played out.
Pick No. 23: Oregon DT Derrick Harmon
With our first pick we addressed the team's greatest need: another interior force to pair with superstar Derrick Brown. Harmon (6-foot-5, 330 pounds) spent three years at Michigan State and then transferred to Oregon for his Senior year. He enjoyed a breakout season there, posting five sacks, 11 tackles for a loss and four pass breakups. Harmon graded out at 84.2 overall, good for 21st in the nation among interior defensive linemen.
Pick No. 54: Ole Miss WR Tre Harris
Next we moved to address the Panthers' most glaring hole on offense: the need for another capable wide receiver. For that we looked to Tre Harris (6-foot-2, 204 pounds), who spent three seasons with Louisiana Tech followed by two at Ole Miss. All together he put up 220 catches, 3,532 yards and 29 touchdown catches.
Pick No. 57: Clemson LB Barrett Carter
Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace will likely start at the inside linebacker spots, but the Panthers could use some depth, assuming they move on from Shaq Thompson. Clemson's Barrett Carter (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) could meet that need. Carter did a bit of everything in college, posting 12.5 sacks, 33 tackles for a loss and 21 pass breakups. Carter earned an 82.7 grade in run defense this season.
Pick No. 74: Penn State S Kevin Winston Jr.
The back end of Carolina's defense also needs a lot of help. With our next pick we took Penn State's Kevin Winston Jr. (6-foot-2, 207 pounds). Winston only played two games this season due to injuries, but he was spectacular in 2023. The Panthers would be getting more than just a capable safety with Winston, who lined up literally everywhere for the Nittany Lions.
Pick No. 87: Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker
With our last pick in the three-round mock we decided to hit the team's need along the edge, where they'll need more depth behind starters Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum. David Walker (6-foot-2, 260 pounds) is coming off a breakout Senior season at Central Arkansas. Walker racked up 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and five pass breakups. For the year he earned a 94.4 overall grade, including a 92.0 in run defense and a 94.0 in pass rushing.
