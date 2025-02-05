NFL free agency: Panthers named landing spot for under-the-radar pass rusher
It wasn’t a midseason move that necessarily moved the needle. In 2021, the Denver Broncos used a third-round draft choice on Ohio State defensive end Baron Browning. After three-plus seasons in the Mile High City, the Broncos’ brain trust sent the former Buckeye to the Arizona Cardinals in early November.
Jonathan Gannon’s team wound up finishing in the middle of the pack with 41 sacks. Browning played in just eight games for the Cardinals, making one start, and had two of those sacks. He finished his year with Arizona with 14 tackles (4 for losses), and three quarterback hits.
Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron took a look at some of the veteran defensive ends that could the free-agent market in just over a month. Browning was on the list, and despite his somewhat-limited production he obviously made a bit of an impression. “(Browning) finished as the team’s highest-graded pass-rusher (77.2),” explained Cameron, “and is scheduled to hit free agency. That type of immediate production should be rewarded. Should the Cardinals be unable to land one of their top targets, bringing back Browning on a cost-effective deal makes sense.”
Cameron also mentioned the Carolina Panthers, who finished with only 32 sacks in 17 games in 2024. Only the New England Patriots (28) and Atlanta Falcons (31) finished with fewer quarterback traps.
There’s apparently some real potential in Browning, who totaled a combined 9.5 sacks in his first two seasons with the Broncos. PFF’s Dalton Wasserman feels that the Cards should do their best to retain his services. “Browning turns just 26 years old this offseason…His 77.3 PFF pass-rush grade led the team despite his arrival not coming until Week 10. Browning produced multiple pressures in four of his last five games, as well. The Cardinals still need to find a star edge defender, possibly in the draft, but Browning would be a nice pass-rush piece to keep around.”
Consider the four-year pro finished as Pro Football Focus’ 86th-ranked edge-rusher. However, he’s at No. 24 when it comes to his grade as a pass-rusher. He makes for an intriguing addition, and a worthwhile investment for a team with a lot of needs on the defensive side of the ball.
