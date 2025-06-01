Panthers considered trading top draft pick to NFC West contender
This offseason, the defending NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams did a little tweaking when it came to its wide receiving corps. They parted ways with eight-year veteran and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp, and added prolific wideout Davante Adams—who was released by the New York Jets earlier this year.
As it turns out, there was another talented wideout that the Rams had some interest in back in late April. As it turned out, the Carolina Panthers used the eighth overall pick to grab a heralded playmaker from the University of Arizona. Apparently, Rams’ head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead were also very interested in the 6’4”, 219-pound prospect as well.
Darin Gantt of Panthers.com tells the tale of the Rams’ desire for Tetairoa McMillan, with the Panthers wanting a “load of picks” for that to happen. “It’s like if they want this, they’re going to have to go above and beyond, kind of like what they did to us last year when they gave us the two,” explained Morgan (according to Gantt). “That’s because I was convicted on our guy. I really don’t want to lose this player. But if we are going to lose the player, and it’s something that could potentially set us up for the future, if we get a load of picks out of them, then let’s explore it.
“But I didn’t really want to,” added Morgan. “I was kind of hoping that they would say no. So, when they said no at the end, I was fine with it. I was actually like, ‘Sweet.’”
The reference to last year was a deal between the Panthers and Rams in which the teams swapped second-round picks in 2024, with Carolina also getting a ’24 fifth-rounder and a second-round pick in 2025. One can only guess what Morgan was looking for when it came to the eighth spot in April.
