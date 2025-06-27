Panthers coach Dave Canales on the wrong end of NFL play-caller chart
There is plenty of optimism surrounding a team that finished with a losing record for the seventh straight year in 2024. That’s because the Carolina Panthers won four of the final nine games after a miserable 1-7 start. Their young quarterback finished strongly after not only a rough rookie season in 2023 but a rough opening to the season.
Steven Patton of Patton Analytics has done some work when it comes to the league’s 32 teams and their offensive play-callers. Near the top of the list is Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who served that role with the Panthers in 2020 and 2021. At the other end of the spectrum is current Carolina head coach Dave Canales.
Why the low grade? It’s understandable considering the circumstances of the Panthers’ 2024 season. Bryce Young started the first two games, struggled mightily, and was benched. Enter veteran Andy Dalton, who started the next five contests and threw nearly as many interceptions (6) as touchdown passes (7). He would be sidelined by a thumb injury and Young returned as the starter for what proved to be the final 10 games.
Also, keep in mind that this is analysis based on the entire 2024 season. Carolina gained the fourth-fewest total yards per game, and only the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears finished with fewer passing yards.
When it was all said and done, the Panthers’ offense reached the end zone 40 times in 17 outings. After scoring 12 offensive touchdowns in their first seven games, this same unit totaled 28 touchdowns in the club’s final 10 contests. Canales’s offense scored at least two touchdowns in each of their last 10 games. That’s something the Panthers did just three times during the first seven weeks of 2024.
Canales was offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. His one-year stint with Carolina’s NFC South rival was one reason he wound up as the Panthers’ current sideline leader. Quarterback Baker Mayfield blossomed under his guidance, along with help from wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. It will be very interesting to see where Canales winds up on this chart if Young picks up where he left off this past season, and newcomers like wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Hunter Renfrow and running back Rico Dowdle make great first impressions.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN: Panthers’ final offseason move should be signing 16-INT CB
Adam Thielen on what he saw from Hunter Renfrow at minicamp
NFL insider shares risky prediction about Panthers QB Bryce Young
‘Perfect trade’ proposal would reshape Carolina Panthers defense