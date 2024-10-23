Andy Dalton Sustains Injury From Car Accident, Missing Game Action
CINCINNATI — Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters on Wednesday that Andy Dalton sustained a sprained thumb due to a car accident on Tuesday. The injury is forcing the former Bengals quarterback to miss this weekend's game against Denver.
The Panthers team account posted Tuesday on X that the Daltons didn't get hospitalized for care due to the accident.
Canales confirmed everyone was safe from serious injury. Check out the announcement video from The Athletic's Joe Person:
