Panthers rule out Jimmy Horn Jr. again, 6 others vs. Patriots
The Carolina Panthers are entering a fork-in-the-road game today against the New England Patriots. A win would even their record at 2-2 and give them a fighting chance at competing for a playoff spot this season. A loss would drop them to 1-3, effectively klling any realistic hope they might have had at making the postseason.
The Panthers will have to get the job done without their two starting edge rushers, as DJ Wonnum and Patrick Jones II have both been ruled out. So has wide receiver Xavier Legette, who will miss his second straight game with a hamstring issue.
One guy who won't be able to step up is rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., who's a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game.
Here are the full inactives lists for both teams going into today's game.
Panthers Week 4 inactives
- WR Xavier Legette
- WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
- OLB DJ Wonnum
- OLB Patrick Jones II
- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
- C Nick Samac
- DT Jaden Crumedy
Rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (calf) and starting running back Chuba Hubbard (calf) were listed as questionable to play, but both will be in the lineup.
With Legette on the sidelins the Panthers will need somebody other than McMillan to step up at wide receiver. Heading in he has over 100 receiving yards more than any other player - and the guy in second place - tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders - is also out.
Patriots Week 4 inactives
- G Jared Wilson
- DT Eric Gregory
- G Caeden Wallace
- WR Efton Chism
- OLB Elijah Ponder
- QB Tommy DeVito
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers-Giants trade proposal would erase the Brian Burns mistake
ESPN numbers bad news for Chuba Hubbard, Panthers’ run game
Rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. finally gets promotion up Panthers’ depth chart
Ejiro Evero uses the same word three times to describe Derrick Brown