Panthers vs. Eagles: Prediction, latest odds, injuries, what to watch for in Week 14 game
It;s game day for the Carolina Panthers, who are visiting the Philadelphia Eagles in what could be their most-challenging game of the 2024 NFL season. Let's review everything you need to know about today's game, beginning with the latest odds.
Panthers-Eagles latest odds
The Panthers have been pretty heavy underdogs all week, beginning with a 12-point opening spread going against them. Since then the line has also moved further in Philly's direction. With five hours to go before kickoff the Eagles are favored by 13.5 points, according to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. One bettor from Kentucky so confident the Panthers will lose that they have bet over $3 million against them to win less than $450,000.
Panthers injuries
Carolina was already missing their best player, defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who's been out since the first game of the season with a knee injury. Yesterday we learned outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney will also be out this week, which puts down two of the Panthers' best run defenders. Rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker is also listed as doubtful with the calf injury that's sidelined him in each of the team's last two games. Several other players are listed as questionable, but they're all expected to play, including tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.
Eagles injuries
The Eagles have ruled out two of their safeties for today's game in Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown. Wide receiver Britain Covey is also out, but the only one that really matters is tight end Dallas Goedert, who has also been ruled out with a knee injury.
What to watch for
Naturally the most-important element in this game will be how well Carolina defends Saquon Barkley and Philly's league-best rushing attack. History is not on their side, as the Panthers have allowed more rushing yards per game than any team in the NFL this year. However, there are other elements of this matchup that may work in their favor. Foremost is the recent surge from second-year quarterback Bryce Young, who's been throwing the ball aggressively and accurately downfield since he returned to the lineup in Week 8 and has been doing it better and better each week. The Panthers' pass rush has also shown improvement of late, although they will definitely be missing Clowney. Realistically, Carolina is going to have to force a turnover or two to have any hope at an upset.
Panthers-Eagles prediction
We're all for picking against the crowd in theory, but this week is not one of those times. With their two best defensive linemen out the Panthers are likely to get dominated at the line of scrimmage by an Eagles offensive line that's one of the game's best. That will help spring loose Saquon Barkley and keep Jalen Hurts clean on the rare occasions when they feel the need to pass the ball to deep threats in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Panthers need Barkley to fumble (he has just two on 246 attempts this year) and Hurts to throw a pick (he has five so far). Even that might not be enough, though. Some days you're just overmatched, and this is one such case. Eagles 40, Panthers 20.
