Panthers fans reach limit with Ejiro Evero as Carolina's defense gets pounded by Bears
The Carolina Panthers have been able to run the ball pretty well against the Chicago Bears today. As a team they are averaging a healthy 7.5 yardsper attempt on the ground and Chuba Hubbard gave them an early lead on a 38-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. That might as well have been 500 years ago, because ever since Carolina has been gettign curb-stomped by what had been a hopeless Bears offense up until today.
A halftime the Panthers trail Chicago 27-7, and their defense has performed so poorly that Caleb Williams is looking like a top draft pick for the first time this year. DJ Moore is also cooking his former team, putting up a game-high 87 yards and two touchdowns. Carolina can't stop the run, they can't get pressure and they can't seem to cover on the back end, either.
While it's fair to point out that Derrick Brown and Shaq Thompson are both out, the overall performance by this unit is bad enough to point a finger at defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, as many fans are doing right now. Here's what the Panthers faithful are tweeting about him.
Panthers fans tweet about DC Ejiro Evero
