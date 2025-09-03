Panthers great Jordan Gross named among NFL's most-underrated stars since 2000
Time flies when you’re enjoying football. A total of 25 NFL seasons have already come and gone this century, and there have been numerous pieces celebrating this milestone of sorts.
Here’s one more. Noted football writer Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has assembled a list of the league’s most underrated players dating back to 2000. He selected 10 stars and the fourth name on the list was a standout blocker for still-young franchise.
“The Carolina Panthers have been in what has felt like a yearly rebuild ever since the prime years of Cam Newton and since David Tepper became the franchise owner in 2018. It's easy to forget that long before Newton was an MVP, the Panthers were legitimate title contenders. Carolina lost the Super Bowl XXXVIII to the New England Patriots after the 2003 season and made it to the NFC title game in 2005. One of the catalysts of its early 2000s run was offensive tackle Jordan Gross.”
The Panthers struck gold in 2003 in drafting T Jordan Gross
The 6’4”, 305-pound performer started the first 84 regular-season games of his career, as well as a total of seven postseason contests over that span. Obviously, the franchise made the right choice with their first-round pick that year. “The Utah product was selected eighth overall in the 2003 draft,” added Knox, “and immediately became a full-time starter on the right side of Carolina's offensive line. Over the next 11 seasons, he started all 167 games in which he appeared, made three Pro Bowls and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2008.”
“What's probably underappreciated about Gross' career,” explained Knox, “is the fact that he played both right and left tackle for the Panthers and, early in his career, switched between the two on a year-to-year basis. Gross retired following the 2014 season, just before Newton's 2015 MVP campaign and Carolina's latest Super Bowl appearance."
"Had he played that season and garnered just a bit more individual recognition," concluded Knox, "Gross might be considered one of the best tackles of this century instead of just a Panthers legend.”
