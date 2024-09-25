What Panthers legend Steve Smith said about promising rookie Jalen Coker before the 2024 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday. The biggest headline was veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen going on injured reserve with a "severe" hamstring injury he suffered scoring an awesome touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. That one catch by Thielen is proof that he's still got it and even at 34 years old he can be a valuable contributor for Carolina's passing game.
The main takeaway from Thielen's absence could be an increase in targets for rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette, the team's first-round draft pick who has only been thrown at 10 times in three games. However, there's another rookie wide receiver who's about to make his debut. One of Carolina's other moves yesterday was promoting undrafted first-year wideout Jalen Coker from the practice squad.
That cheering sound you heard was Coker's surprisingly large and loud fanbase, at least for an undrafted receiver who hasn't played a single snap in a live game at this level as of yet. They have good cause to be excited though, because Coker is not your average UDFA. At least one analyst had Coker ranked as the best overall player on any NFL practice squad. Former Panthers legendary wide receiver Steve Smith also has a very high opinion of Coker's game.
Here's what 89 had to say about Coker's route running a couple months before the 2024 NFL draft.
Steve Smith on Jalen Coker route running
"I thought and believe he's probably the best route runner in this class. Because he lines up all over the place. This is where they talked about who, who's he playing? I'm going to show you some film right now - it don't matter who he's playing. The way he runs routes, really, really good."
Fascinating. If Smith is right, then the Panthers' receiver group may not drop off at all while Thielen is on the sidelines - assuming that Coker gets a decent share of targets. Here's the full video of Smith breaking down his game at Holy Cross.
Steve Smith's full breakdown on Jalen Coker
