Panthers injuries: Diontae Johnson, Taylor Moton among 22 players listed on Week 8 report
At about the midway point of the 2024 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers are up against it as much as any team. Their roster was already arguably the weakest in the league - certainly in the NFC - and it didn't help that they have thus far completely failed to develop their would-be franchise quarterback. However, there's some things the Panthers can't control, and in the luck department this team is flat out of it.
For evidence of the curse that's consumed this team since around 2018 (hmm), one need look no further than this week's injury report, which is about as extensive as it gets. The Panthers listed 22 players on Thursday's practice report, while the Denver Broncos have just five. Here's a quick rundown of everybody who's banged up heading into Week 8.
Panthers DNPs
The following players sat out Thursday's practice: quarterback Andy Dalton (thumb), cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (rib), safety Nick Scott (hamstring), edge D.J. Wonnum (quad), safety Jammie Robinson (knee), kicker Eddy Pineiro (personal).
Limited Panthers
On top of that, a ton of players were listed as limited participants, including: defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (knee), running back Jonathon Brooks (knee), linebacker Claudin Cherelus (hamstring), safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring), linebacker Josey Jewell (groin/hamstring), offensive tackle Taylor Moton (elbow), offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (knee), tight end JT Sanders (groin/wrist), wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) and tight end Tommy Tremble (back).
Full participants
The Panthers also have a bunch of "full" participants: linebacker Jon Rhattigan (knee), edge Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder), defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (ankle), safety Sam Franklin (personal), and running back Raheem Blackshear (shoulder).
Broncos injury report
As for Denver, the biggest name on their injury report is star corner Pat Surtain II, who's recovering from a concussion but on pace to play this week. Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) is limited, but that's it as far as key players go.
Needless to say, Bryce Young is up against it this week, as Denver has one of the top defensive units in the league in 2024.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young comments on his mindset while benched by Panthers
Jadeveon Clowney offers advice for fellow #1 draft pick Bryce Young
Panthers predicted to sign Pro Bowl WR to Bucs at NFL trade deadline
Cam Newton took something special from Snoop Dogg on ‘First Take’