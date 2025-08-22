Panthers injury updates: Dave Canales on Damien Lewis, Princely Umanmielen & more
The only thing you can really hope for in any preseason game is that your team comes out of it without any injuries. The Carolina Panthers couldn't claim that coming out of last night's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They didn't win the game, either - nor did they really look all that impressive in any particular part of it.
Anyway, after it was all over head coach Dave Canales spoke with the media and offered updates on several injured Panthers players. Here's a quick review of who's out and when they might be back in the Panthers' lineup.
Panthers injury updates
The biggest name on the injury list is left guard Damien Lewis, who suffered a shoulder injury in the team's first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Canales told reporters that he's confident Lewis will be able to return in time for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he'll need to get his strength tested over the next two weeks. In the meantime, converted center Cade Mays has taken over at the starting left guard spot.
The newest member of the injured club is rookie outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen, who left last night's game early with a shoulder injury of his own. He was at first listed as questionable to return but Canales says he just wasn't able to. Speaking with reporters afterwards, Umanmielen said he suffered the injury on Lathan Ransom's interception return trying to block Darnell Washington's "big ass." Umanmielen also said that an X-ray was negative but he'd but getting an MRI today.
Carolina's other rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton remains sidelined after suffering a collapsed lung in the joint practice with the Houston Texans.
Rising wide receiver Brycen Tremayne is another new addition to the injured list. He was held out of last night's game due to what Canales called "general body soreness." Canales told the media that he has a good chance to make the initial 53-man roster.
In related news, tight end Tommy Tremble was activated off the PUP list before yesterday's game. Although he was unable to play, he was spotted going through his usual Jugs routine with running back Chuba Hubbard.
