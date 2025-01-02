Panthers insider determines whether breakout defensive star is worth keeping
The Carolina Panthers made an afterthought of a move last offseason when they traded seventh-round pick Michael Barrett for Mike Jackson. There was another Jackson (Dane) brought in to play cornerback, and Mike Jackson was not considered a factor for many.
During the 2024 season, he's been nothing short of impressive. He's been a top defensive back and has been healthy. His play has been good, but with the Panthers projected to have roughly $32 million in cap space, is Jackson worth more money? Or should they let him go and try to find cheaper talent to stretch the budget?
NFL insider reveals whether Mike Jackson is a keep or walk player
Joe Person of the Athletic looked at every member of the abysmal Panthers defense. He determined whether they should stay, leave, or something else. Mike Jackson was a name Person didn't have any trouble determining what Carolina should do.
"General manager Dan Morgan had several misses in the secondary, but his trade of seventh-round pick Michael Barrett for Jackson was not one of them," Person said. "While Barrett is on his third team since leaving Carolina, Jackson has started every game and has a higher PFF coverage grade than [Jaycee] Horn. Verdict: Re-sign."
Horn has been excellent this year, but PFF believes that Jackson has actually been the best corner in Carolina. That gives them a foundation to build upon in the secondary, which is good news. With so many holes on defense, finding even one spot that doesn't need to be addressed is a godsend for Morgan and company.
