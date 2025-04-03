Panthers' first-round NFL draft target tells Kay Adams about his intangibles
The Carolina Panthers may be hiding their true intentions, but right now all signs point to them targeting one of two Georgia Bulldogs edge rushers with the eighth overall pick in the draft. Mykel Williams is rumored to be their preferred choice, but Jalon Walker is an equally-popular name being connected to Carolina at that spot.
Earlier this week head coach Dave Canales spoke with Kay Adams on a range of subjects going into the draft, including what he thinks of Walker. Later, Walker himself told Adams about his leadership ability, among other intangibles that don't always make the scouting report.
Like Williams, Walker's college numbers don't exactly jump off the page. In 43 games with the Bulldogs he totaled 12.5 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss. However, the Panthers will be looking to bank on Walker's traits. While he is a bit undersized for the NFL, he does have plus length and an impressive speed-to-power dynamic.
Perhaps Walker's best asset is his ability to play either on the edge or at inside linebacker, which obviously could benefit Carolina's defense, which is relatively weak at both spots. If the Panthers do draft him he would likely project as the next man up in the edge rotation behind Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum, and could also see snaps with Josey Jewell at the second level.
