Panthers’ legend Julius Peppers earns prestigious honor from SI
Nearly a year ago at this time, the second overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft was receiving his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust in Canton, Ohio. Star edge-rusher Julius Peppers spent 17 seasons in the league with three different franchises. He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in ’02, and when it was all said and done, the explosive athlete earned nine Pro Bowl invitations and was named First Team All-Pro three times.
This week, the MMQB’s All-Quarter Century Team was released. It covers the past 25 seasons dating back to 2000. The process involved a half-dozen voters, and a point system. When it came to edge rushers, 12 players received at least one vote.
Julius Peppers was at the top of the list at the edge position
“Edge is another position loaded with Hall of Famers and future Hall of Famers without enough space to list them all," said MMQB. "Peppers was a near-unanimous pick for our first team. His 159.5 sacks are 20 more than anyone else over this period. He had great longevity, with 10 double-digit sack seasons, spanning from age 22 to age 37…”
Peppers spent 10 of his 17 seasons with the Panthers, the franchise which used that aforementioned second overall pick in 2002 to secure his services. After eight years with the franchise, the former North Carolina Tar Heel moved on to Chicago and spent four seasons (2010-13) with the Bears. There was also a three-year stint with the Green Bay Packers from 2014-16 before returning to Carolina for the final two seasons of his impressive career.
Peppers saw postseason action with all three teams he played for. In his second year in 2003, he and the Panthers reached Super Bowl XXXVIII. Along with those 159.5 sacks, there were 11 interceptions (4 for scores), 21 fumble recoveries (2 touchdowns), and 52 forced fumbles.
As for his numbers during his 10 seasons with the Panthers, Peppers finished with 97.0 sacks, 34 forced fumbles, and scored three touchdowns via his 16 takeaways.
