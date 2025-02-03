All Panthers

Panthers met with prospect from NFL tight end factory at Senior Bowl

Iowa has become the best college program in producing pro tight ends.

Aug 31, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Luke Lachey (85) looks for yards after catch against the Illinois State Redbirds during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
It’s safe to say that the University of Iowa has provided the National Football League with a slew of quality players at a particular position in recent years.

There are currently five former Hawkeye tight ends making a living in the NFL. The list includes six-time Pro Bowler George Kittle (49ers), Noah Fant (Seahawks), T.J. Hockenson (Vikings), Sam LaPorta (Lions) and Bengals’ 2024 fourth-round pick Erick All. With the exception of All, the other four standouts caught at least 40 passes in 2024. Hockenson and LaPorta have earned Pro Bowl accolades in the past.

Dave Canales' club is in dire need of some help at this spot. A year ago, six tight ends on the team combined for 60 catches, three for scores. It’s little wonder that the club was looking at the position at the Senior Bowl. More help for improving quarterback Bryce Young would be another step in the right direction.

Those 28 catches in 2024 do offer some promise. He also reached that total in 2022, good for 398 and the only four touchdown receptions during his five-year stay with the school.

Hence Kyle Krabbs of the 33rdTeam’s scouting report on Lachey. “(He) projects as a depth player at the NFL level. Lachey saw no favors by playing in the Hawkeyes' run-centric offense throughout the course of his career, and he likely would be a more accomplished pass catcher in any other offense…”

University of Texas’ Ja'Tavion Sanders was a fourth-round pick of the Panthers a year ago. He totaled 33 catches for 342 yards and one score, leading all Carolina tight ends in receptions. Meanwhile, four-year pro Tommy Tremble and seven-year veteran Ian Thomas could test free agency in March.

There’s a screaming need for help in this area, be it via the draft or free agency. At the very least, Lachey is on the Panthers’ radar.

