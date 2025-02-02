Like Bryce Young, Panthers offensive line redeemed itself after rough 2023 season
Super Bowl LIX is a week away. There will be plenty of talk regarding the Philadelphia Eagles' and Kansas City Chiefs' clash on Super Sunday two years ago, won by Kansas City, 38-35. There will be lots of discussion about three-peating. There’s Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. There’s the NFL’s all-time leader in postseason receptions (Travis Kelce). There’s a running back (Saquon Barkley) in the midst of a historic season.
Perhaps more importantly, it’s a game that features the top-rated and seventh-ranked offensive lines in the league. Those figures are via Pro Football Focus. The Eagles own the top spot, while the reigning Super Bowl champions are just six notches below.
Guess which unit PFF ranked at No. 8? Yes, that would be the Carolina Panthers. This analysis from Zoltán Buday. “The Panthers' offensive line was arguably the biggest positive surprise of the season and the most improved unit prior to injuries derailing its season. In fact, all starters missed at least one game due to injury this season. While Carolina’s offensive line ranked 27th in PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating in 2023, the unit finished with a 12th-ranked 85.9 rating in 2024. The front five surrendered 154 pressures—including 22 sacks—on 626 pass plays.”
“Positive surprise” would be a major understatement. One year earlier, Pro Football Focus ranked the Panthers’ offensive front as the fourth-worst in the league. The biggest issue from 2023 was at two of the interior spots. “Ten different Panthers played snaps at the two guard positions, explained Buday. “Calvin Throckmorton, who led the team in snaps at guard during the 2023 regular season, was cut in November.”
The number that really jumps out here is in regards to pass protection. In 2023, Carolina allowed a disturbing 65 sacks, tied for the second-most in the league. One year later, the Panthers surrendered just 36 quarterback traps.
After being dropped 62 times in 16 games during his rookie season, quarterback Bryce Young was sacked in only 14 outings in 2024. Call it baby steps, but significant ones at that.
