Panthers potential free agent RB upgrades after Miles Sanders cut
If you haven't heard the news, running backs are back in fashion in the NFL. For evidence you need look no further than the almost-stunning two-year, $41.2 million contract Saquon Barkley signed after winning the Supe Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. That makes Barkley the new highest-paid back in the league, surpassing former Carolina Panthers and current San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey ($19 million per year) for the title of highest annual average.
By comparison, the Panthers have a hell of a bargain in Chuba Hubbard, whose new deal averages just $8.3 million a year, now ranking outside the top 10 at his position. Carolina made another huge investment in their backfield in last year's draft, taking Texas stud Jonathon Brooks in the second round. Unfortunately, a second ACL tear in as many years is expected to put Brooks on the sidelines for the entire 2025 NFL season.
That unfortunate fact combined with yesterday's news that veteran running back Miles Sanders has been released for cap savings means the Panthers should be in the market for at least two running backs this offseason.
The Panthers shouldn't be in the business of handing out another big running back contract or spending anything higher on a Day 3 pick on this spot. In fact, they should probably consider undrafted free agents to fill out the bottom of their depth chart. For now though, they do need at least one legit backup behind Hubbard in case he gets injured.
According to the Sharp Football Analysis' list of the best remaining free agent running backs, there's only a handful of players who are ranked ahead of Sanders at this spot. From top to bottom, it's 1. Nick Chubb, 2. J.K. Dobbins, 3. Rico Dawdle, 4. Khalil Herbert, 5. Gus Edwards and 6. Raheem Mostert.
Fully healthy, Chubb would be by far their best option and he might still be. Remember, Chubb was an elite back four straight seasons (2019-2022) and was briefly the best running back on the planet at his best. Assuming the extremely injury-plagued last couple of seasons will make Chubb affordable, it's probably worth a roll of the dice to see if he can recapture any of that former magic.
As for the rest, Dobbins, Dawdle, Herbert and Edwards all have their finer points, but given the choice we'd either take Chubb or Mostert as the consolation prize. For one thing Mostert has the hands and the YAC ability to replace Sanders as the third-down back as well as anyone on that list.
A one-time Pro Bowler with over 100 career games, Mostert's claim to fame is having led the league in rushing touchdowns with 18 during the 2023 season with the Miami Dolphins. Mostert totaled over 1,000 yards on the ground and averaged nearly five yards per carry. Head coach Mike McDaniels' big-brained offense has to take at least a portion of the credit, though. Nevertheless, Mostert fell behind De'Vone Achane on Miami's depth chart this past season and only posted 278 yards and two touchdowns as a backup.
That's all the Panthers would need him to be, and at this point in his career Mostert can't cost as much as they were paying Sanders last season.
