Panthers 1 of 6 teams to meet with star Purdue prospect at NFL Combine
In its simplest form, the NFL Scouting Combine is really a four-day job interview. Yes, it features drills and exercises, and more. However, you could argue that the interview process may be the most important part of the event. It’s how a young man conducts himself in what is really his first pro football experience.
Down the road there will be pro days, and eventually the 2025 NFL Draft at storied Lambeau Field beginning on April 24.
While improving the league’s worst defense from a year ago is a major priority, general manager Dan Morgan obviously is looking to improve all aspects of the roster. One prospect that the Carolina Panthers apparently have an eye on is Purdue University guard Marcus Mbow.
Understandably, the Panthers aren’t alone when it comes to the 6’4”, 309-pound interior lineman. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this scouting report on the former Boilermaker.
“What Mbow lacks in desired size and mass, he makes up for with athleticism, hustle and elite instincts. He is likely to head back home to guard after two years manning right tackle for Purdue. He’s a free-flowing athlete with the ability to create chunk-run opportunities with blocks on the second level or in space, but he’s also willing to swap paint with aggressive first contact.
“His tendency to let his hands drift outside and a lack of mass could be early stumbling blocks in both blocking phases. Mbow’s smarts and athleticism should help upgrade an offensive line-needy team that utilizes a move-blocking scheme.”
This past season, the club’s offensive front ranked eighth in the NFL via the rankings of Pro Football Focus and showed great improvement. Adding some depth along the line is never a bad idea, and the athletic Mbow has shown he can play both inside and outside.
