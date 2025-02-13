Panthers offense gets low ranking, optimistic outlook from NFL analyst
The Carolina Panthers finished the 2024 season with the worst defense in the NFL, hands down. Most of the team's energy and resources have to go towards fixing what was an all-time poor unit on that side of the ball. However, they can't neglect the offense, where they finally have a foundation to build on for the first time since the end of the Cam Newton era.
Bryce Young's rise in the second half of the season has rightly inspired some hope for the future of this unit, as should Chuba Hubbard's strong year. However, there's still a lot of work to be done at the other skill positions if this group is going to catch up with the competition.
According to a new ranking from Pro Football Network, Carolina only has the 24th best offense in the NFL going into the offseason. However, they did include some optimism.
PFN on Panthers offense
"After returning to the starting lineup in Week 8, Young recorded a 75.9 QB+ score. That would have ranked 17th on the season, right behind Kyler Murray. It’s not quite elite-level play, but it’s far better than the historically awful company he shared through his first 18 career starts. Looking ahead, the trio of young pass catchers on this offense (Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Ja’Tavion Sanders) gives reason for optimism."
All three of those rookies (Coker, Legette, Sanders) flashed at different times throughout the season. However, none of them have established themselves as reliable weapons for Bryce Young as of yet - though Coker is the closest. If Legette can get his drops under control and Sanders can get back into a rhythm with Young then the Panthers will be able to pick up a lot of yards and points they left on the field this past season.
That being said, they still have to find more weapons for Young, both at wide receiver and tight end. Adam Thielen played exceptionally well down the stretch in 2024 but at his age the Panthers can't rely on him to be their WR1 of the future. Drafting a promising young receiver prospect before Day 3 should be one part of that building process, as should targeting a proven free agent who won't break the bank.
At tight end the Panthers could throw a curveball and pick somebody like Penn State's Tyler Warren in the first round, but that would come as a pretty big surprise. Carolina has a lot of other needs to address first, but tight end does have to be on the list, as well.
