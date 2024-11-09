NFL pundit predicts Panthers upset Giants in Germany in their Week 10 matchup
The Carolina Panthers are heading into an international matchup against the New York Giants in Munich, Germany this week. It's a big game for a franchise that's had precious few of them over the last several years. In addition to an extra European audience, this game also represents Carolina's best chance to pull off an upset for the rest of the 2024 season.
At least one analyst thinks that the Panthers will be able to take down the Giants, even though they are underdogs by about a touchdown. New York is already on a four-game losing streak, but he thinks Carolina is also well-suited to counter the thing the Giants do best: get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Here's what Garrett Podell at CBS Sports had to say about Sunday's game.
CBS on bold Panthers-Giants prediction
"The Giants are currently on a four-game losing streak, and they are the only team in the NFL that has not held a lead in the last month, since Week 6. Their four straight games without a lead is tied for their longest drought since 2000 along with Weeks 5-8 in 2019... The Panthers are allowing the fifth-lowest quarterback pressure rate (29.9%) in the NFL and have surrendered just17 sacks, tied for the eighth-fewest in the league. I'm betting Carolina and Young hold up and escape with the win."
Among the things we'll be watch out for is how Young deals with his third-straight start, and if he can build on two promising performances in a row and really start to deliver on his promise. We may also get to see rookie running back Jonathon Brooks make his NFL debut for the Panthers.
