Panthers reporter believes big year for rookie is on tap
The Athletic NFL Staff has been at it again, this time with a bold prediction for each of the league’s 32 teams. When it came to Dave Canales’s club, the assignment was once again Panthers' writer Joseph Person’s responsibility. His focus was on the league’s 30th-ranked passing attack in 2024.
Imposing target Tetairoa McMillan was the first wide receiver selected in April’s draft. Person has the former University of Arizona standout reaching the 1,000-yard receiving yardage mark as a rookie. That would be a huge jump for Canales and company. Veteran Adam Thielen, now back with the Vikings after two seasons in Charlotte, led Carolina with a mere 615 receiving yards this past season. In fact, the 11-year veteran was the only Panthers’ player to total at least 500 yards in receptions in 2024.
Panthers’ WR Tetairoa McMillan could put up big numbers in his rookie season
“The Panthers already were counting on McMillan to be a big part of the offense,” explained Person, “and that was before Adam Thielen was traded to Minnesota and Jalen Coker injured his quad. With Coker expected to miss four to six weeks and Hunter Renfrow still getting his legs under him after a year-long absence from the NFL, Bryce Young will rely heavily on Xavier Legette and the 6’5” McMillan.”
“The two built early chemistry with a pre-draft throwing session in California,” added Person, “that helped convince the Panthers to take McMillan with the eighth pick.”
The impressive target showed that he could put up numbers, as was the case in each of his final two seasons with the Wildcats. In 13 games in 2023, McMillan totaled 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. This past season, he finished with 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight scores in 12 contests. If Young and McMillan can remain on the same page in 2025, Carolina’s passing game could be very improved this upcoming season.
