Panthers reporter believes big year for rookie is on tap

Carolina used the eighth selection in April’s draft on a talented wide receiving prospect. An NFL analyst feels Tetairoa McMillan is primed for a big season.

Russell Baxter

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Athletic NFL Staff has been at it again, this time with a bold prediction for each of the league’s 32 teams. When it came to Dave Canales’s club, the assignment was once again Panthers' writer Joseph Person’s responsibility. His focus was on the league’s 30th-ranked passing attack in 2024.

Imposing target Tetairoa McMillan was the first wide receiver selected in April’s draft. Person has the former University of Arizona standout reaching the 1,000-yard receiving yardage mark as a rookie. That would be a huge jump for Canales and company. Veteran Adam Thielen, now back with the Vikings after two seasons in Charlotte, led Carolina with a mere 615 receiving yards this past season. In fact, the 11-year veteran was the only Panthers’ player to total at least 500 yards in receptions in 2024.

Panthers’ WR Tetairoa McMillan could put up big numbers in his rookie season

“The Panthers already were counting on McMillan to be a big part of the offense,” explained Person, “and that was before Adam Thielen was traded to Minnesota and Jalen Coker injured his quad. With Coker expected to miss four to six weeks and Hunter Renfrow still getting his legs under him after a year-long absence from the NFL, Bryce Young will rely heavily on Xavier Legette and the 6’5” McMillan.”

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reacts in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“The two built early chemistry with a pre-draft throwing session in California,” added Person, “that helped convince the Panthers to take McMillan with the eighth pick.”

The impressive target showed that he could put up numbers, as was the case in each of his final two seasons with the Wildcats. In 13 games in 2023, McMillan totaled 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. This past season, he finished with 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight scores in 12 contests. If Young and McMillan can remain on the same page in 2025, Carolina’s passing game could be very improved this upcoming season.

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.